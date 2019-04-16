Sergeant commands Regal to 3rd consecutive Florida Cup Open title

An ultra aggressive 85 from Rickey Sergeant handed Regal All Stars a commanding 131-run victory over Softball Cricket Canada (SCC) All Stars in the Open final of the 15th edition of the Florida Cup which ended last Sunday in Fort Lauderdale.

The all-rounder walked in at number four with the now three-time champions 33-2 in the third over after winning the toss and powered them to 233 for 7 from their 20 overs.

However, at the start of his innings he was just a spectator at the other end and played the supporting role to Patrick Rooplall who seemed a man possessed.

Rooplall hit two sixes and two fours off the first six balls he faced to get the ball rolling in the assault at the only international cricket venue in North America, Central Broward Regional stadium.

In the next over, Sergeant got into his stride and started to match Rooplall shot for shot. The duo took the score to 89-3 when Rooplall holed out at midwicket for 46 which included three fours and five sixes in the eight over.

After Rooplall’s demise, Sergeant got support from Sewchand Budu who made 16 (1×4; 1×6) and Eon Ellis 22 not out (1×4; 1×6) before he was 5th out at 196-5 in the 17th over 15 runs short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

Ellis, Rabindra Ramnauth (03), Martin Dutchin (06) and Delroy Pereira 10 not out (1×4; 1×6) then saw the champions past the 200-run mark.

Earlier, inform opener Sachin Singh 08 (2×4) and captain Fazal Rafiek 01 fell to Ramkissoon who was the pick of the SCC bowlers with 3-33 from his four overs.

SCC reply were off to a bad start when fast bowler Martin Dutchin (2-13) sent back opener A. Rukhram without scoring and K. Parbhudin (06) in quick succession. Dutchin was supported by opener Shilenda Ramnauth (1-13) to leave SCC on 28-3 after eight overs and they never recovered.

R. Ramsuchit top scored with 47 including four fours and two sixes, while A. Sookdeo made 22; they were the only two batsmen to reach double figures when the innings ended at 101 in 19.4.

Kishore Smith was the most destructive Regal All stars bowler with 4-22, while Pereira picked up 2-23 (3.4). For his destructive innings which contained seven fours and six sixes, Sergeant was named Man-of- the-Match, while Sewchand Budhu was voted Man-of-the Series.

Regal All Stars have now won three Florida Cups in a row after copping 2016 and 2017 titles.

In the other categories, Orlando Legends won the Over-50 title after beating South Florida Legends in the final and SVC Corriverton took the Masters Over-40 title when they beat SCC Masters.

It was the 15th edition of the Florida Cup which was organized by the South Florida Softball Cricket League.

Across the three formats, there were 28 teams in total with 10 each in the Open and Masters Over-40, while there were eight teams in the Legends Over-50.