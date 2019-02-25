FIBA Americas pre-qualifiers Guyana end tour on high but fail to qualify

Playing in their first International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Americas pre-qualifiers, Guyana national men’s basketball team finished with a record of two loses and one win in their third and final group game last night at the Tunja Sports Hall in Colombia.

Despite finishing strongly with a 73-65 win over Bolivia, two massive loses against Paraguay 93-53 and Colombia 114-68, didn’t allow for the Guyanese to reach to the final round of qualification for the 2021 tournament.

In the win over Bolivia, Anthony Moe (16), Kevon Wiggins (15) and Stanton Rose (11) were the top scorers for the win as Guyana hit 40% of their attempted field goals.

Cristhian Carmargo tried to single-handedly to pull off a win for the Bolivians with a 22-point leading performance but it wasn’t enough as his side fell by 18 points. Luis Choque (15 points) and Ronald Arze (11) were the other major contributors for Bolivia.

In the loss to Colombia, Braian Angola led the charge for the hosts with 26 points, while Luis Almanza contributed 22 points during the 46-drubbing.

Anthony Moe, who was the top scorer for Guyana in each of the games, finished the Colombia game with 17 points, while Kevon Wiggins and Stanton Rose scored 16 points each.

Guyana majorly missed the Power Forward, Delroy James, who recently led his club side AEK Athens to victory in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup last week. James had chosen to represent Guyana instead of his adopted country, USA, but there were difficulties in him getting to renew his Guyanese passport which is needed for him to represent the Golden Arrowhead.