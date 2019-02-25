FIBA Americas pre-qualifiers Guyana end tour on high but fail to qualify

Latest update February 25th, 2019 1:25 AM
Playing in their first International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Americas pre-qualifiers, Guyana national men’s basketball team finished with a record of two loses and one win in their third and final group game last night at the Tunja Sports Hall in Colombia.
Despite finishing strongly with a 73-65 win over Bolivia, two massive loses against Paraguay 93-53 and Colombia 114-68, didn’t allow for the Guyanese to reach to the final round of qualification for the 2021 tournament.
In the win over Bolivia, Anthony Moe (16), Kevon Wiggins (15) and Stanton Rose (11) were the top scorers for the win as Guyana hit 40% of their attempted field goals.
Cristhian Carmargo tried to single-handedly to pull off a win for the Bolivians with a 22-point leading performance but it wasn’t enough as his side fell by 18 points. Luis Choque (15 points) and Ronald Arze (11) were the other major contributors for Bolivia.
In the loss to Colombia, Braian Angola led the charge for the hosts with 26 points, while Luis Almanza contributed 22 points during the 46-drubbing.
Anthony Moe, who was the top scorer for Guyana in each of the games, finished the Colombia game with 17 points, while Kevon Wiggins and Stanton Rose scored 16 points each.
Guyana majorly missed the Power Forward, Delroy James, who recently led his club side AEK Athens to victory in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup last week. James had chosen to represent Guyana instead of his adopted country, USA, but there were difficulties in him getting to renew his Guyanese passport which is needed for him to represent the Golden Arrowhead.
Feb 25, 2019Numerous outstanding performances were recorded when the Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana (ASK-G) hosted its 2019 National championships on Sunday February 17th last at the YMCA Thomas...
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
Feb 25, 2019
It is impossible to live in Guyana and not feel that Guyana’s end is near when you see the likes of Bharrat Jagdeo, Gail... more
The nine (9) Regional Members Associations (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are gearing up for what is anticipated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders This commentary, being written on Thursday February 21, is about troubling developments in Haiti and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]