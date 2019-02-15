GSA’s Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Tournament Ashley Khallil too good in ‘welcome back’ for Lydia Fraser

Sean Devers story and photos

The action in the Guyana Squash Association’s (GSA) Bounty Farm Handicap Squash tournament, which commenced on Tuesday, is expected to heat up as the six-day tournament heads towards the Finals on Sunday at the Georgetown Club on Camp Street.

Category ‘A’ matches were contested on the opening night while eight more matches in this category were played on Wednesday night while five in the Open Category were a part of night’s two action.

Ashley Khallil (-6) greeted veteran Lydia Fraser, returning to the Court for the first time in a few years, with a clinical exhibition high class squash. Although still looking fit, a spirited Fraser managed just two points in her two-game defeat as youth prevailed over experience.

Khallil, with powerhouse shots and killer drops, which had the determined Fraser panting, the talented Khallil demonstrated impeccable placement and dominated Fraser who fought hard.

A 10-shot rally sparked memories of a young Fraser in her prime but in the end the jovial right-hander, who began each game with a handicap of 10 points, lost 15/11, 15/11.

In the other ‘Open’ matches, Ian Mekdeci (5) beat Medhi Ramdhani (8) 15/7, 15/7, Damien Da Silva (-6) beat Tian Edwards (13) 15/13, 15/13, Adam Alves (5) beat Dane Pereira (10) 15/7, 15/14 and Pilot Jonathan Antczak (6) beat Reagan Rodrigues (10) 15/5. 15/6.

Dane Pereira (10), recovered from a poor start against Adam Alves (5), with spirited squash in the second game but Alves kept his nerves to register a close second game 15/14, giving him the match 15/7, 15/14.

The Category ‘A’ encounters, produced some entertaining matches with one of them being the Zachary Persuad (7) against Mohryan Baksh (-3) contest. Despite Baksh’s much improved court movement and shot selection, the handicap proved too much against fighter Persuad and the three-game match ended in a victory for Persuad, 15/10, 11/15, 15/12.

Another exciting affair saw Gianni Carpenter (-6) clashing with Demetrius DeAbreu (-4) in what turned into a keenly contested battle. The left handed Carpenter came out strong with some hard drives and good length cross courts to dominate in a 15/10 win.

DeAbreu answered with his signature drop shots in the second game and wrong footed Carpenter to a 15/4 defeat. Both came out determined on the final game with DeAbreu pulling ahead after long, varied shot rallies.

Carpenter seemed to find something extra to come back from a 13/3 score to win four straight, but DeAbreu took the next two for a 15/7 triumph. Final scores 10/15, 15/4, 15/7. Kirsten Gomes and Abosaide continued their winning streak, along with Nicholas Verwey and Lucas Jonas.

In Category ‘A’ Lucas Jonas (-3) beat 9 year-old Matthew Daby, the youngest player in the tournament, (14) 15/14, 15/14

In the other Category ‘A’ results: Michael Alphonso (-10) beat Lucas Persuad (11) 15/11, 15/12, Kirsten Gomes (-4) beat Beau Fernandes (11) 15/12, 15/11, Lucas Jonas (-3) beat Joshua Verwey (11) 15/13. 15/14, Lajuan Munroe (10) beat Dhiren Persuad (11) 15/7, 15/11, Abosaide Cadogan (-4) beat Ethan Jonas (-4) 15/12, 15/10 and Nicholas Verwey (-8) beat Brenno DaSilva (13) 15/14, 15/14.

Play was scheduled to continue last night in the Open Category while this evening the action is expected to commence with night four matches from 18:00hrs.