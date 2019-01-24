Latest update January 24th, 2019 12:59 AM

M.Y.O. Inter- Jamaat Softball set to start on February 3

The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana Inter-Jamaat softball cricket competition is schedule to start on 3rd February, at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.The registration fee is $3,000 per team and lots of trophies and cash incentives will be at stake.All Jamaats interested in participating are kindly asked to make contact with Br. Imran Ally on 231-9822 (h), 689-7425 (c), Br. Ralph Khan on 625-4330 or Br. Abdool Kumar on 670-8207, Br. Azad Ibrahim on 624-3362.  Registration closes on Wednesday January 30th at 6 pm, followed by the draw.

 

