Ramkelawan elected as chairman of ECCCC

Latest update January 23rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) of East Coast Demerara held its 2019 Annual General Meeting and election on Sunday last at the club’s pavilion.
With ECCCC having average success on the cricket field during 2018, there were several changes in the 2018 executives.
Bheemraj Ramkelawan was elected as the Chairman of the ECCCC ahead of outgoing Chairman Tajnauth Jadunauth, while Suresh Jainarine and Tahal Ganesh were elected to serve as Club Secretary and Treasurer respectively, whilst Anil Persaud will perform duties as the Assistant Secretary/treasurer.
The other persons elected to serve were Bheemraj Ramkelawan -Club Captain, Rudolph Singh and Yuvraj Dyal–(Vice Captains), Ramdeo Ramkissoon, Kenon Ramascindo and Chaitram Ramlall- Committee members.
Ramkelawan thanked the members for their confidence and challenged the newly elected body to work collectively in delivering its mandate to the Community. He also thanked outgoing Chairman, Tajnauth Jadunauth for his service and inspirational leadership over the years, which was the catalyst for the club’s success after its resuscitation in 2013.
