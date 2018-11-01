Reliance Hustlers, Imam Bacchus SC through to final four

Reliance Hustlers and Imam Bacchus Sports Club have secured their places in the semi finals of the Central Essequibo Cricket Committee T20 competition following victories in their latest preliminary round of matches on Sunday last.

At Affiance ground, Reliance Hustlers defeated Affiance Sports Club by five wickets. Winning the toss and batting, Affiance Sports Club struggled to 89 for 5 in 20 overs with Badesh Parsotam making 24 (2×4) and Zaman Ally 10; extras contributed 25. Bowling for Reliance Hustlers Travis Simon captured 3-15 and J. Frazer 3-20.

Reliance Hustlers responded with 90 for 5 in 10.5 overs. Mark Austin blasted 44 not out (2×6, 6×4) and B. Narine 18 (1×6, 2×4). Bowling for Affiance Sports Club Shazim Mohamed snared 2-10 and Arvin Promlall 2 for 25.

At Imam Bacchus Ground, in a game which was reduced to 15 overs due to a late start, the home team defeated arch-rivals Queenstown Sports Club by 23 runs. Asked to take first strike, Imam Bacchus managed 143 for 7. Nathan Persaud struck 49 (2×6, 4×4), Yougeshwar Lall 28 (1×6, 2×4) and Latchman Rohit 26 not out (5×4). Bowling for Queenstown Akil Wallace snared 3 for 24. Queenstown replied with 125 for 5. Herry Green got 29 (1×6, 4×4), Mervin Seymour 25 (1×6, 4×4), while extras assisted with 26. Rohit returned to take 3 for 10.

Imam Bacchus will tackle Reliance Sports Club and Reliance Hustlers will face Queenstown Sport Club in the semifinals.