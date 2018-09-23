Latest update September 23rd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GHB Development League… GCC clubs continue winning ways; double success for Splinters

Sep 23, 2018 Sports 0

Play between Pizza Hut GCC and Old Fort (on the ball) yesterday in the women’s second division at the Saints ground.

Saints’ Sonics’ Hilmar Chester (left) challenges Jahrol London for the ball during Splinters 2-1 win yesterday afternoon. (Calvin Chapman photo)

Following a one week break for the Trinidad & Tobago’s Paragon Hockey Club Junior Indoor Festival, action resumed at the Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue, yesterday afternoon, in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Under-19 and Second Division Development League.
Under-19 boys’ leaders, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Pitbulls continued their good showing in the tournament with a relatively easy 3-1 win over Old Fort. National Forward Kareem McKenzie, Rahim Oliver and John Phang each scored for the winners while Kedar Hopkinson led the fight for Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) with the lone strike.
Pizza Hut GCC made light work of Old Fort 6-1 in the women’s second division with Sarah Klautky bagging a hat-trick for the winners along with a brace from Mickelly Rahaman and one goal from Makeda Harding. Julia Gouvia netted the Old Fort goal.
Saints Splinters played twice, both matches in the Under-19 male category. In their first match, the lads edged Saints Sonics 2-1 with Leroy Greer slotting home both goals while Hilmar Chester scored the consolation for Sonics.
In their second, Splinters got past North Ruimveldt (NR) Multilateral 3-1 more comfortably with Greer again on the score sheet again for Splinters along with Javid Hussain and Oshazay Savoury all firing home one goal. Shaquan Favourite netted the only goal for NR.
In other results Joseph Warriors beat Hikers 2-1 in the Under-19 division while Woodpecker Hikers needled Saints in the women’s second division.

More in this category

Sports

NBS 40-over 2nd Div Tourney… Ali-Mohammed, Bailey & Singh spur GGC past Police into final

NBS 40-over 2nd Div Tourney… Ali-Mohammed, Bailey & Singh...

Sep 23, 2018

By Sean Devers Three-time Champions GCC beat Police by 15 runs in yesterday’s the NBS 40-overs second division semi-final at Bourda to advance to the final against the winner of two-time champions...
Read More
GHB Development League… GCC clubs continue winning ways; double success for Splinters

GHB Development League… GCC clubs continue...

Sep 23, 2018

Region One emerge champions at Indigenous Heritage Swim Meet

Region One emerge champions at Indigenous...

Sep 23, 2018

BCB/Magic Moments T20… Fyrish CC and RHT Bakewell to clash in historic final today

BCB/Magic Moments T20… Fyrish CC and RHT...

Sep 23, 2018

RANS 7s Championship… Green Machine through to quarterfinals; Mixed results for Women

RANS 7s Championship… Green Machine through...

Sep 23, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA Tourney… UG pip Guardians in U-23 thriller; rain prevents Colts win

Banks DIH/GABA Tourney… UG pip Guardians in...

Sep 23, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-23-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]