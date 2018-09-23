GHB Development League… GCC clubs continue winning ways; double success for Splinters

Following a one week break for the Trinidad & Tobago’s Paragon Hockey Club Junior Indoor Festival, action resumed at the Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue, yesterday afternoon, in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Under-19 and Second Division Development League.

Under-19 boys’ leaders, Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Pitbulls continued their good showing in the tournament with a relatively easy 3-1 win over Old Fort. National Forward Kareem McKenzie, Rahim Oliver and John Phang each scored for the winners while Kedar Hopkinson led the fight for Old Fort Hockey Club (OFHC) with the lone strike.

Pizza Hut GCC made light work of Old Fort 6-1 in the women’s second division with Sarah Klautky bagging a hat-trick for the winners along with a brace from Mickelly Rahaman and one goal from Makeda Harding. Julia Gouvia netted the Old Fort goal.

Saints Splinters played twice, both matches in the Under-19 male category. In their first match, the lads edged Saints Sonics 2-1 with Leroy Greer slotting home both goals while Hilmar Chester scored the consolation for Sonics.

In their second, Splinters got past North Ruimveldt (NR) Multilateral 3-1 more comfortably with Greer again on the score sheet again for Splinters along with Javid Hussain and Oshazay Savoury all firing home one goal. Shaquan Favourite netted the only goal for NR.

In other results Joseph Warriors beat Hikers 2-1 in the Under-19 division while Woodpecker Hikers needled Saints in the women’s second division.