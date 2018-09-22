NOC secure final date with Reliance Hustlers following win over Imam Bacchus SC

The South Essequibo Cricket Committee Invitational T20 tournament will culminate tomorrow at the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance, Essequibo Coast with New Opportunity Corp (NOC) facing Reliance Hustlers.

NOC earned their place in the final after defeating host Imam Bacchus Sports Club by four wickets in the second semi final played recently. Winning the toss and batting, Imam Bacchus were restricted for 124-9 in 20 overs.

Neiland Cadogan struck four fours and three sixes in a top score of 56 while Ganesh Mangal contributed 16. Anthony Adams claimed 2-9 and Joel Fortune 2-18. NOC made 125-6 in reply. Tevin Imlach hit 28 (1×4 1×6) while David Williams struck 26 (1×4 2×6) and Orlando Jailall 21 (3×4 1×6).

Bowling for Imam Bacchus, Ganesh Mangal took 2-15 and Yougeshwar Lall 2-22. NOC is a strong contender for the title and will be spearheaded by Anthony Adams, Tevin Imlack, Akenie Adams, Kevon Boodie, Joshua Jones and David Williams.

Reliance Hustlers will be missing two of their key players, Narendra Madholall and Rovendra Parasram who are plying their trade in the USA and Canada, respectively. Nevertheless, with the likes of Ramesh Narine, Dinesh Joseph, Travis Simon and Anthony Ifill in their line up, they cannot be taken lightly.

Cash incentives and trophies will be given to the winner and runner-up, man-of-the-match, best batsman and best bowler in the final which will commence at 11:00hrs tomorrow, a keen contest is anticipated.