CNL Countdown – Golden Jaguars’ Squad announced… UK based defender Ronayne Marsh-Brown earns first call up

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach, Michael Johnson, has announced a 30-man squad, including seven standby players, to face Barbados in their first match of the Concacaf Nations League scheduled for the National Track and Field Centre this Thursday from 19:00hrs.

The squad, which consists of Guyana and international-based players from England, Canada, Portugal and Trinidad and Tobago includes: three Goalkeepers, eight Defenders, six Midfielders and six Forwards.

The players on standby are all Guyana-based and include one Goalkeeper, two Defenders, two Midfielders and two Forwards. Johnson, in an invited comment, said the squad is “strong and competitive”: “We feel it’s a strong and competitive squad with a variety of options as we look to embark on the Nations League campaign. We have a positive blend of Guyana and international-based players in the squad but they all understand they have to earn the right to wear the badge.”

Among the squad is a debutant Ronayne Marsh-Brown, an England-based solid left side defensive option who played a season professionally for RKC Waalwijk in Holland. At that time, RKC Waalwijk was then playing in the Dutch Eredivisie, under former Tottenham Hotspurs Coach Martin Jol.

Marsh-Brown is known for his commitment to the game. He is the older brother of England Forwards Keanu and Ky Marsh-Brown. Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Ian Greenwood, explains the standby list: “The recently-concluded preparatory “Train and Play” Camp in Brazil enabled the Technical staff to assess the players in the pool through a variety of exercises including fitness. While it was a competitive process to shortlist the 23-man squad, it was felt that these players had enough of what is required to wear the badge at the highest level of football in Guyana and therefore, are being called to be available in the event of injury or any unforeseen circumstances.”

The Golden Jaguars’ international-based players and the Technical squad are scheduled to arrive today while Barbados’ team is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. Early-bird tickets for Thursday’s event are available at the Guyana Football Federation Secretariat for $1000. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.

Guyana has been drawn against Barbados, Turks and Caicos Islands, French Guiana and Belize and will play host to Barbados and Belize in September 2018 and March 2019 respectively while Turks and Caicos Islands and French Guiana will host Guyana in October and November 2018.

Senior Guyana Squad

# Name Position Club Country

1 Jason Cromwell Goalkeeper Buxton United Guyana

2 Kai McKenzie-Lyle Goalkeeper Barnet FC England

3 Akel Clarke Goalkeeper Fruta Conquerors Guyana

4 Terence Vancooten Defender Stevenage FC England

5 Sam Cox Defender Wealdstone FC England

6 Kevin Layne Defender NA United FC Guyana

7 Jake Newton Defender Hamble Club FC England

8 Kevin Dundas Defender Den Amstel FC Guyana

9 Jelani Smith Defender Sigma FC Canada

10 Ronayne Marsh-Brown Defender Whitehawk FC England

11 Kester Jacobs Defender Den Amstel FC Guyana

12 Neil Danns Midfielder Bury FC England

13 Delwin Fraser Midfielder GDF Guyana

14 Brandon Beresford Midfielder 1st Dezembro Portugal

15 Anthony Benfield Midfielder Fruta Conquerors Guyana

16 Daniel Wilson Midfielder Western Tigers FC Guyana

17 Vurlon Mills Midfielder Western Tigers FC Guyana

18 Andrew Murray Forward Caledonia AIA Trinidad & Tobago

19 Dellon Lanferman Forward Den Amstel FC Guyana

20 Kelsey Benjamin Forward Western Tigers FC Guyana

21 Trayon Bobb Forward 1st Dezembro Portugal

22 Pernell Schultz Forward Western Tigers FC Guyana

23 Sheldon Holder Forward Caledonia AIA Trinidad & Tobago

Standby List

24 Sese Norville Goalkeeper Milerock FC Guyana

25 Cecil Jackman Defender Fruta Conquerors Guyana

26 Rashaun Ritch Defender Fruta Conquerors Guyana

27 Curtez Kellman Midfielder Western Tigers FC Guyana

28 Ryan Hackett Midfielder Fruta Conquerors Guyana

29 Domini Garnett Forward Fruta Conquerors Guyana

30 Delroy Fraser Forward GDF Guyana