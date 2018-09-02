Latest update September 2nd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CNL Countdown – Golden Jaguars’ Squad announced… UK based defender Ronayne Marsh-Brown earns first call up

Sep 02, 2018 Sports 0

Ronayne Marsh-Brown

Kai McKenzie-Lyle

Sam Cox

Sheldon Holder

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach, Michael Johnson, has announced a 30-man squad, including seven standby players, to face Barbados in their first match of the Concacaf Nations League scheduled for the National Track and Field Centre this Thursday from 19:00hrs.
The squad, which consists of Guyana and international-based players from England, Canada, Portugal and Trinidad and Tobago includes: three Goalkeepers, eight Defenders, six Midfielders and six Forwards.
The players on standby are all Guyana-based and include one Goalkeeper, two Defenders, two Midfielders and two Forwards. Johnson, in an invited comment, said the squad is “strong and competitive”: “We feel it’s a strong and competitive squad with a variety of options as we look to embark on the Nations League campaign. We have a positive blend of Guyana and international-based players in the squad but they all understand they have to earn the right to wear the badge.”
Among the squad is a debutant Ronayne Marsh-Brown, an England-based solid left side defensive option who played a season professionally for RKC Waalwijk in Holland. At that time, RKC Waalwijk was then playing in the Dutch Eredivisie, under former Tottenham Hotspurs Coach Martin Jol.
Marsh-Brown is known for his commitment to the game. He is the older brother of England Forwards Keanu and Ky Marsh-Brown. Technical Director of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Ian Greenwood, explains the standby list: “The recently-concluded preparatory “Train and Play” Camp in Brazil enabled the Technical staff to assess the players in the pool through a variety of exercises including fitness. While it was a competitive process to shortlist the 23-man squad, it was felt that these players had enough of what is required to wear the badge at the highest level of football in Guyana and therefore, are being called to be available in the event of injury or any unforeseen circumstances.”
The Golden Jaguars’ international-based players and the Technical squad are scheduled to arrive today while Barbados’ team is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. Early-bird tickets for Thursday’s event are available at the Guyana Football Federation Secretariat for $1000. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
Guyana has been drawn against Barbados, Turks and Caicos Islands, French Guiana and Belize and will play host to Barbados and Belize in September 2018 and March 2019 respectively while Turks and Caicos Islands and French Guiana will host Guyana in October and November 2018.

Senior Guyana Squad

Delwin Fraser

Dellon Lanferman

#          Name                                      Position          Club                            Country

1          Jason Cromwell                     Goalkeeper     Buxton United           Guyana

2          Kai McKenzie-Lyle                Goalkeeper     Barnet FC                  England

3          Akel Clarke                            Goalkeeper     Fruta Conquerors      Guyana

4          Terence Vancooten                Defender         Stevenage FC                         England

5          Sam Cox                                 Defender         Wealdstone FC          England

6          Kevin Layne                           Defender         NA United FC           Guyana

7          Jake Newton                          Defender         Hamble Club FC       England

8          Kevin Dundas                                    Defender         Den Amstel FC          Guyana

9          Jelani Smith                           Defender         Sigma FC                   Canada

10        Ronayne Marsh-Brown         Defender         Whitehawk FC           England

11        Kester Jacobs                                     Defender         Den Amstel FC          Guyana

12        Neil Danns                             Midfielder       Bury FC                     England

13        Delwin Fraser                                    Midfielder       GDF                                       Guyana

14        Brandon Beresford                Midfielder       1st Dezembro              Portugal

15        Anthony Benfield                  Midfielder       Fruta Conquerors      Guyana

16        Daniel Wilson                        Midfielder       Western Tigers FC     Guyana

17        Vurlon Mills                           Midfielder       Western Tigers FC     Guyana

18        Andrew Murray                      Forward          Caledonia AIA           Trinidad & Tobago

19        Dellon Lanferman                 Forward          Den Amstel FC          Guyana

20        Kelsey Benjamin                    Forward          Western Tigers FC     Guyana

21        Trayon Bobb                          Forward          1st Dezembro              Portugal

22        Pernell Schultz                      Forward          Western Tigers FC     Guyana

23        Sheldon Holder                      Forward          Caledonia AIA           Trinidad & Tobago

Standby List

Kelsey Benjamin

Michael Johnson, Golden Jaguars Head Coach being interviewed by Brazilian Media.

24        Sese Norville                          Goalkeeper     Milerock FC               Guyana

25        Cecil Jackman                       Defender         Fruta Conquerors      Guyana

26        Rashaun Ritch                       Defender         Fruta Conquerors      Guyana

27        Curtez Kellman                      Midfielder       Western Tigers FC     Guyana

28        Ryan Hackett                                     Midfielder       Fruta Conquerors      Guyana

29        Domini Garnett                     Forward          Fruta Conquerors      Guyana

30        Delroy Fraser                                     Forward          GDF                           Guyana

Ian Greenwood – GFF TD

More in this category

Sports

CNL Countdown – Golden Jaguars’ Squad announced… UK based defender Ronayne Marsh-Brown earns first call up

CNL Countdown – Golden Jaguars’ Squad announced… UK...

Sep 02, 2018

Golden Jaguars’ Head Coach, Michael Johnson, has announced a 30-man squad, including seven standby players, to face Barbados in their first match of the Concacaf Nations League scheduled for the...
Read More
Guyana Women qualify for 2019 Pan-Am Games

Guyana Women qualify for 2019 Pan-Am Games

Sep 02, 2018

GFF Elite League… Garnett and Abrams keep Conquerors on track for title

GFF Elite League… Garnett and Abrams keep...

Sep 02, 2018

Guyanese LeRoy Cort continues to blaze the New Hampshire Loudon Road Racing Series Trail

Guyanese LeRoy Cort continues to blaze the New...

Sep 02, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Timehri & Agricola clash to decide champions today

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Timehri...

Sep 02, 2018

GCA’s GISE Star Party Rental 1st division cricket… Five-wicket hauls for Barker & Duncan; Austin, Ali & Leitch score fifties

GCA’s GISE Star Party Rental 1st division...

Sep 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaiteur-News-Cartoon-Sep.-02-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]