Maurice Solomon & Co. 20th Anniversary Golf Tournament on this weekend

The Maurice Solomon & Co. 20th Anniversary Golf Tournament is scheduled to tee off at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Course this Saturday from 12:30hrs and it promises to be a fun filled but challenging event for the players.

The course is in immaculate condition and a full line up of players are expected in support of long time member, Maurice Solomon. Managing Partner of the Accounting Firm, Maurice Solomon, is the LGC’s longest active member and his company has provided auditing services for the club for many years. Solomon has been an active member, winning several times in his category in 2018 and strongly intends to continue winning both on a personal and corporate level.

The tournament will be played in three categories and special prizes will be awarded for Longest Drive, Nearest to the Pin, Best Gross and Best Net Overall and is open to players of all handicaps.

A special invitation is extended to clients and friends of the Company, members of the ex-pat community and visitors in Guyana, especially those who have never visited the magnificent grounds at the Lusignan Golf Club.

The LGC has been transformed in 2018 having hosted more than 25 tournaments so far and the next few months will see an increase in activity at the club as almost every major company in Guyana is set to host a golf tournament leading up to the 2018 Guyana Open set for November 3-4.

A massive marketing campaign will be launched next week and players from more than 12 countries have registered to participate in an effort to wrest the Men’s and Women’s title from Guyanese hands.

Fans will be able to obtain free tickets that will allow them an opportunity to win attractive prizes that are collectively worth more than $500,000 during the Guyana Open tournament by participating in putting contests at the Giftland Mall, Pegasus, Marriott, Princess and Grand Coastal Hotels.

For more information on how you can be a part of the Lusignan Golf Club’s activities, please visit their Facebook page or call 220-5660. Free lessons and equipment are available for persons of all ages who are desirous of learning the game.