GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL…. Aurora’s bowlers blur Cotton Field to win by 40 runs

The 2017/2018 Guyana Cricket Board/ Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited/ National Sport Commission/National Secondary School Cricket League (GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL) continued with competitive action in the Essequibo Coast District, with Aurora Secondary defeating Cotton Field Secondary in a low scoring encounter.

Played at Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Coast, Aurora Secondary won the toss and elected to bat. However, Aurora found Cotton Field’s bowling a bit difficult to negotiate, and were throttled to 76 for 4 off their allotted overs. Fosto Campbell notched up 21, while Jerrold Stoll, Orin Gibson and Mahendra Basdeo scored 17, 11 and 10 respectively. Bowling for Cotton Field, Cesus Charles grabbed 3 for 15.

Cotton Field in reply, appeared very tardy, as their approach seemed to have lacked planning and coordinated tactic, with some players being overly aggressive and others demonstrating varying levels of sluggishness. Aurora’s leading bowler, Tackoor Sankar capitalized on Cotton Field’s inept batting approach, to end with brilliant figures of 5 for 4, as Cotton Field closed their ungainful innings on 36 for 8 off their allotted overs. The other wicket takers for Aurora, were Fosto Campbell and Mahendra Basdeo, with one wicket each. Aurora Secondary won 40 runs.