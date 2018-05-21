GFSCA Softball Master’s cricket tourney…Samlall, Jones fire Wellman’s Masters to emphatic win

After a false start last weekend due to the inclement weather, the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association’s (GFSCA) 20-over Master’s tournament commenced yesterday with Wellman’s Masters getting past Success Masters by seven wickets at the Malteenoes ground.

Wellman’s Masters were led by an unfinished 77-run fourth wicket stand between Nandram Samlall (52) and Wayne Jones (28) after Sheldon Perch and Latchman Kallicharran had shared six wickets between them to bundle out Success Masters for a total they could not successfully defend.

Played in bright sunshine on a sluggish outfield caused by overnight showers, Success Masters were restricted to 106 in 17.1 overs as most of their batsmen got themselves out trying to play ‘big’ shots.

Riyis Khan top scored with 27, while Baldeo Muller (20) and Hakeem Majees (16) failed to go on from good starts.

Perch was the pick of the bowlers with 3-17 and got good support from Kallicharran who captured 3-27 for Wellman who reached 107-3 in 16 overs.

The right-handed Samlall was joined by experienced left-hander Wayne Jones at 30-3 with Success Masters back in the contest.

But the attacking Samlall and the more cautious Jones bailed their team out of potential danger with a well compiled half-century stand.

While Samlall was willing to go over the top Jones played the supporting role and most of his shots were all along the ground but when he went in the air the ball flew for six.

The partnership soon began to flourish with Samlall getting to his fifty with a six back over the bowler’s to also tie the scores.

In the other scheduled morning game at Malteenoes, Albion Masters got a walk over in a tournament so far that have 11 teams.

Floodlights, Wellman, Regal, Fisherman, Albion, Success, Narine, Tropical Springs, Parika defenders and Enterprise Legions have so far registered for the Master’s tournament.

Teams desirous of participating can contact any member of the GFSCA or Wayne Jones, who is also the tournament coordinator.

In their effort to help promote softball cricket locally, the Malteenoes Sports Club has allowed their Thomas Road venue to be used free of charge for the GFSCA’s competition which is also played on other grounds. (Sean Devers)