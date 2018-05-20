Latest update May 20th, 2018 12:56 AM

GCB/DMLAS/NSC/NSSCL… Chase Academy romp to 3rd consecutive GT title

May 20, 2018 Sports 0

Three times defending GT champs Chase Academy beat North GT secondary yesterday at Everest in the GT final.

Chase Academy continued their dominance in local school cricket defeating North Georgetown Secondary by 37 runs in a truncated Georgetown Zone final of the GCB/DMLAS/NSC National Secondary School’s 30-over Cricket League yesterday at the Everest ground to capture their third consecutive GT Zone title.
On the back of 23 from National U-17 all-rounder Dwain Dick, Chase who elected to bat on slow tack on a sluggish outfield after play finally commenced at Noon in bright sunshine due to heavy overnight rain in a contest reduced to a 20 over affair, reached 117-7.
Orlando Giddings (19), Thameshwar Permaul (18) and West Indies U-16 Captain Sachin Singh (17) all wasted good starts before Tairhys Payne with an unbeaten 15 and Maxiflik Halley (6) ensured they batted out the 20 overs with an unbroken stand of 23.
Spinners Shivanand Gosain (3-11) and Wayne Bollers (2-26) bowled well for the Woolford Avenue School who were restricted to 89-3 when their 20 overs expired.
Bollers, a pint size right hander from Malteenoes, displayed excellent technique to finish unbeaten on 41 decorated with thre

Wayne Bollers cuts guides one past point in his unbeaten 41 in a losing effort for NGS at Everest yesterday.

e elegantly timed boundaries.
Chase quickly lost Garrick Persaud (7) as Afeilie Henry struck at 15-1.
Singh joined opener Thameshwar Permaul to take the score to 40 before Marvan Permaul bowled Singh for 17.
Bollers then got rid of Permaul at 59-3 before Giddings departed at 77-4 off Bollers.
Dick was just beginning to look threatening when was removed by Gosain who picked two quick wickets before Halley and Bollers batted to the end.
Chase now face-off with the East Coast Demerara zone winners in their next match. (Sean Devers)

 

