GuyanaNRA/IPSC Six-Stage Level 2 Independence Shoot on tomorrow @ TRR – Sponsored by BM Soat and Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc.

The Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) in conjunction with International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) Guyana will tomorrow host an inaugural Six-Stage Level 2 Match at the Timehri Rifle Ranges, dubbed, the 2018 Independence IPSC Shoot.

Top shooters in this section the likes of Smallbore Captain, Dale Hing, Vice Captain Gordon Richards, Harold Hopkinson, Ryan McKinnon, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon among others will make this one to remember.

Apart from the Individual category, there would also be teams consisting of 3-Members each vying for top honors. The match is sanctioned by Harold Hopkinson, the Regional Director for IPSC Guyana who has promised that the 2019 Independence Shoot will see international shooters from other IPSC Regions descending on these shores to compete.

This inaugural Independence Shoot is sponsored by BM Soat and Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., and will see the top five Individuals in each division being rewarded while the team matches would see each team member on the top team receiving a trophy.

Following are the stages: First Stage – Oops: Consists of 6 steel plates and 6 steel poppers, 30 and 35 feet away. Shooters will engage the 6 poppers first, freestyle then, execute a compulsory magazine change and knock down the six plates using one hand, minimum round count 12.

Second Stage – “The Joker”: This course consists of 8 IPSC targets and 4 poppers. Shooters must place 2 shots minimum per IPSC target and also knock down the 4 poppers, whilst traversing this 20 round medium course without incurring any penalties or breaking the dreaded 180° safety angles.

Third Stage – “Over and Under”: This a large 32 round course. On the large course, competitors will be vying for 160 points, while changing magazines, executing perfect shots and running as fast as they can. Shooters must also jump over or duck under a barrier whilst traversing the course. If the barrier is dislodged, the errant shooter will incur a minus 10 point penalty.

Completing this Level 2 Course will be 3 IPSC Classifiers, consisting of two 12 round and an 8 round course. These IPSC Classifiers will give members the international ranking needed, while taking part in IPSC and USPSA competitions.

Members will compete in three Divisions, Production, Standard and Open. According to IPSC Regional Director Hopkinson, he would be using his customized Open Race gun, sponsored by Shay Horowitz, owner of Akai Custom Guns of Miami, Florida and will be shooting 9mm major ammunition against the likes of Glocks, CZ Shadow 2s and Bull Storms which will be used by other members.