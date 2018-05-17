O.G Shipping / Team Alanis Cycle Meet… Nations best to compete around outer circuit of National Park

Following an exciting and lucrative Independence Three-Stage Cycle Road Race last weekend, cyclists will once again be aiming to out pedal each other on Sunday around the outer circuit of the National Park, this time in the O.G Shipping sponsored 20-lap event.

Organised by Team Alanis, the event which will see some $258,000 in cash being distributed in the various categories, will pedal off at 13:00hrs.

Seniors, juniors and masters 35-45 would be battling for 20-laps while masters 45-50 as well as upright and mountain bikers would compete for 6-laps.

The top six seniors would be handsomely rewarded as will the top three in the other categories. First place finishers would also receive trophies, while ten (10) sprint prizes would be at stake in the 20-lap contest.