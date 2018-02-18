I will park the Ferrari – `Superman’ Lewis

The Caribbean light welterweight champion Colin `Superman Lewis has promised to be in his most menacing mood when he takes the ring for the feature fight of the Patrick Ford Memorial Open (PFMO) next Sunday at the National Gymnasium.

The 25-year-old member of the Guyana Defence Force Gym is scheduled to match gloves with St Lucian `Furious’ Nathan Ferrari in an eagerly awaited rematch.

Lewis told Kaieteur Sport yesterday that he has listened attentively to the series of boast emanating from St Lucia and will put a halt to the bragging once and for all. “I fight with the entire Guyana Defence Force and Guyana behind me. I have received the best training so far while preparing for this fight. I have defeated him before and I will do it again. To make a long story short I’ll just park that Ferrari,” Lewis said.

The undefeated Lewis and Ferrari first met in the semi-final at the Caribbean Championships last December in St Lucia. The lanky Guyanese withstood an early barrage from homeboy but rallied back and stunned the St Lucian crowd with a stoppage in the first round.

President of the St Lucia Boxing Association David `Shakes’ Christopher, is still claiming that the stoppage was controversial and hence requested a rematch. Christopher has sent his charge to a special training camp in Trinidad and Tobago in order to increase the chance of victory.

However, Lewis, the nephew of Guyana’s first world champion, Andrew `Six Head’ Lewis, declared that much more would have to be done to impress him. “My coach (Terrence Poole) is one of the best in the Caribbean. We have been doing this since I started boxing in 2015. The only impression you can make on me is in the ring. We are ready, we are prepared and when we are done the Ferrari would be missing an engine and would not be ready for the road,” the Caribbean Champion declared.

Ferrari and Coach Conrad Hunte are expected to touch down in Guyana on Mash Day. The Lewis/Ferrari clash is the main event of the 14-fight card organized by the Guyana Boxing Association and Mc Donald Promotions. The co-feature will see Youth Commonwealth Games silver medalist Keevin `Lightning’ Allicock versus Trinidad and Tobago bantamweight champion Christopher DeFreitas.

Meanwhile, president of the GBA Steve Ninvalle noted that the PFMO will also see participation from Suriname and gyms from across the country. “Suriname has registered four boxers. They are scheduled to arrive in Guyana on Saturday accompanied by president of the Suriname Boxing Federation Remie Burke,” Ninvalle said.

“Rose Hall Jammers gym of Berbice, Pocket Rocket of Linden, Forgotten Youth Foundation and GDF gyms from Georgetown and Savanah Boxing Gym of Region Nine have confirmed participation. This is our (GBA) first activity of a very busy year,” Ninvalle added.

Tickets for the Patrick Ford Memorial Open cost $1,000 for stands and $1,500 for ring side.