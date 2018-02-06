Uitvlugt win Hamilton Green 9-a-side football tourney

Uitvlugt were crowned the Hamilton Green 83rd Birth Anniversary 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Champion, defeating Crane via penalty kicks, on Sunday.

Locked 1-1 at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground, Uitvlugt prevailed from the penalty spot 2-1.

In the prior semifinal round, Uitvlugt defeated Pouderoyen 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks, after normal time ended 1-1. On the other hand, Crane needled Tiger Bay 1-0.

In the earlier quarterfinal section, Uitvlugt and Crane edged Sara Lodge and Soesdyke via 1-0 scorelines respectively.

Also, Pouderoyen defeated Plaisance 1-0, while Tiger Bay downed Crane Rovers 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks, after regulation time ended scoreless.

With the result, Uitvlugt walked away with $70,000 and a trophy, while the loser pocketed $30,000 and a trophy. Ricks and Sari Food Hampers will also be presented to the champions alongside blankets from Food for the Poor, Guyana Incorporated.

On the individual side, Esan Nelson of Crane copped the highest goal scorer accolade with six conversions and will receive a table set compliments of China Trading.

Trayon Bobb of the eventual champions, Uitvlugt, was the second highest scorer in the event with two goals, and will pocket a ‘Lazy boy Chair’ from A.H. & L. Kissoon.

Meanwhile, in the earlier Brian Tiwari Exhibition tournament, Zeelugt defeated Den Amstel 1-0 on sudden death penalty kicks in the finale, after normal time ended 1-1.

Due to the outcome, Zeelugt walked away with $20,000. In the earlier semi-final matches in the section, Zeelugt defeated Wales 1-0, while Den Amstel downed Bagotville 1-0 on sudden death penalty kicks.

All trophies were donated by the Trophy Stall.