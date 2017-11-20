YBG and MOE collaborates for Region three basketball pilot programme

Last Friday, officials from the Ministry of Education (MOE) – Unit of Allied Arts, Regional Education Department, National Sports Commission, Regional Democratic Council and Youth Basketball Guyana (YGB), all came together at the Leonora Secondary school for the launch of Region three School Basketball Pilot Programme.

It was a day of many firsts for basketball. It was the first time that a school team from Leonora Secondary played in a formal basketball game. It was the first that two secondary schools in that Region would face each other in friendly competition. It was also the first time that two Georgetown school teams played a basketball match in that Region. And there are sure to be many more firsts.

Speaking at the launch in front of a very enthused and excited Leonora Secondary school population was the Head of the Physical Education Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nicholas Fraser, who chaired the proceedings as Master of Ceremonies. He outlined the objective of the Pilot Programme and the long term intended goal- which is to see the game of basketball integrated into the school’s Physical Education programme which will culminate with a CSEC Physical Education and Sport programme.

Following the officials’ remarks, two exciting friendly games were played.

The first was between Georgetown arch rivals St Rose’s High and Marian Academy, who showcased their athleticism and high skill levels to very excited host. The game ended in Marian’s favor 40 to 33 points.

Marian Academy’s Jahleel Young, top scored for his team with 12 points, with support from Jether Harris and Akili Haynes that sunk 5 points each.

St Rose’s High School’s Quacy Roberts and Anthony Yansen scored 17 and 11points respectively.

The main game saw a low-scoring encounter between the pilot schools Leonora Secondary and West Demerara Secondary. Leonora used the energy of their boisterous supporters to ensure that they dominated the game. The game ended in the home team’s favour at 15 points to 8 points.

Claudwin Allisworth, who scored the first 2 points in that Leonora Secondary School’s historic game was the lead man, finishing with 5pts, Stephon Corlette (4pts), Julius Bortres (4pts), and Michael Adams (2pts) contributed to the final total. West Demerara’s Kemar Ferreira top scored with 4 points, Michael Bacchus 2 points and Elisha Henry 2 points to get on the board.

Both schools will continue practicing in hope of participating in next year’s National School Basketball Festival (NSBF).