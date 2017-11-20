Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Orein Angoy elected President of Diamond United

Nov 20, 2017 Sports 0

Founder member and Coach of Diamond United Football Club (DUFC) Orein Angoy was elected President of the club for the next two years following their Annual General Meeting held at the Diamond Food Court on Friday evening last.

Part of the new DUFC Executive from right, Orein Angoy, Sonia Angoy-Johnson, Danielle Angoy, Atoya Shepherd, Vianne Stanislaus and Troy Forde. Absent are Shawn Angoy and Andre Gibbs.

The dedicated and GFF accredited Coach has been with the club ever since its formation over seven (7) years ago. Ms. Vianne Stanislaus will serve as Vice President, while Ms. Danielle Ango will serve as Secretary.
Ms. Atoya Shepherd has taken on the responsibility as Treasurer, while Shawn Angoy is the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. The Committee Members are Ms. Sonia Angoy-Johnson, Troy Forde and Andre Gibbs.
Angoy expressed gratitude to the club members for allowing him the opportunity to serve the club in a higher capacity noting that he is looking forward to all his executive members working as a team for the good of the players.

More in this category

Sports

Stage of Champions 2…Grenada’s Daniel cops Overall and Over-177 titles

Stage of Champions 2…Grenada’s Daniel cops Overall and...

Nov 20, 2017

Guyanese Campbell wins Men’s Physique By Zaheer Mohamed The second edition of ‘Stage of Champions’ bodybuilding competition proved to be a resounding success with athletes from Trinidad and...
Read More
Forgotten Youth Foundation crowned Champions of National Under-16 Boxing C/ships

Forgotten Youth Foundation crowned Champions of...

Nov 20, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars crush Red Force by inns & 217 runs to stay on top at the break

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars...

Nov 20, 2017

Hamilton Green Knockout Cup Football Tournament…Gittens key to Winners bid for final spot

Hamilton Green Knockout Cup Football...

Nov 20, 2017

George guides Redeemer Primary to victory as GCB Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket continues

George guides Redeemer Primary to victory as GCB...

Nov 20, 2017

Got to Go, Appealing Harvest, Jackin My Style for last race in Guyana

Got to Go, Appealing Harvest, Jackin My Style for...

Nov 20, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • America’s nasty war

    The Cold War ended but only for the Soviet Union. The USSR splintered following the implosion within the bloc. The Americans... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]