Orein Angoy elected President of Diamond United

Founder member and Coach of Diamond United Football Club (DUFC) Orein Angoy was elected President of the club for the next two years following their Annual General Meeting held at the Diamond Food Court on Friday evening last.

The dedicated and GFF accredited Coach has been with the club ever since its formation over seven (7) years ago. Ms. Vianne Stanislaus will serve as Vice President, while Ms. Danielle Ango will serve as Secretary.

Ms. Atoya Shepherd has taken on the responsibility as Treasurer, while Shawn Angoy is the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. The Committee Members are Ms. Sonia Angoy-Johnson, Troy Forde and Andre Gibbs.

Angoy expressed gratitude to the club members for allowing him the opportunity to serve the club in a higher capacity noting that he is looking forward to all his executive members working as a team for the good of the players.