Orein Angoy elected President of Diamond United

Latest update November 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Founder member and Coach of Diamond United Football Club (DUFC) Orein Angoy was elected President of the club for the next two years following their Annual General Meeting held at the Diamond Food Court on Friday evening last.
The dedicated and GFF accredited Coach has been with the club ever since its formation over seven (7) years ago. Ms. Vianne Stanislaus will serve as Vice President, while Ms. Danielle Ango will serve as Secretary.
Ms. Atoya Shepherd has taken on the responsibility as Treasurer, while Shawn Angoy is the Assistant Secretary/Treasurer. The Committee Members are Ms. Sonia Angoy-Johnson, Troy Forde and Andre Gibbs.
Angoy expressed gratitude to the club members for allowing him the opportunity to serve the club in a higher capacity noting that he is looking forward to all his executive members working as a team for the good of the players.
Nov 20, 2017Guyanese Campbell wins Men’s Physique By Zaheer Mohamed The second edition of ‘Stage of Champions’ bodybuilding competition proved to be a resounding success with athletes from Trinidad and...
Nov 20, 2017
Nov 20, 2017
Nov 20, 2017
Nov 20, 2017
Nov 20, 2017
Two men, Laurence Williams and Tameswhar Lilmohan, living in a beautiful country – Canada- woke up one day, ran... more
The Cold War ended but only for the Soviet Union. The USSR splintered following the implosion within the bloc. The Americans... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When independence was finally wrenched from Britain in April 1980, Zimbabwe was described as the “jewel... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]