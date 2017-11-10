Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ G/ town Zone…Entries set to surpass last year’s- Three Peat Promotions

– qualifiers commence Nov.17

Teams interested in participating in the qualification phase of the 7th Edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone Competition has been handing in their registration in a fast and furious manner.

This is the word from co-ordinating group Three Peat Promotions that is predicting an increase from last year’s number of entries with only sixteen needed to join the list of automatic qualifiers for the November 22 start of this year’s competition that will see a total of thirty-two teams square off for the right to be crowned Georgetown Zone champions and a spot in the national final.

According to a release, the high level of interest being exhibited while commendable and also expresses the immense popularity of the tournament, might force the co-ordinators to initiate a cut-off point for entries.

“A lot of teams have been calling us for registration forms and expressing interest in participating in the qualifying process to get into the main draw, but realistically we might have to cut off entries at some point so that we can keep our deadline for the commencement of the real competition,” an official from the co-ordinating committee disclosed.

The deadline for registration is November 16, one day before the quest to select the sixteen teams that will join the automatic qualifiers begins.

According to the group, the qualifying segment will be played, at the Meadow Brook Playfield situated east of Mandela Avenue, the street immediately south of the National Gymnasium.

Already teams have intensified preparations ahead of the November 22 start and Banks DIH under its Guinness brand has agreed to make this year’s event more exciting and a spectacle of colour.

Teams will be colourfully decked out, while the playing balls will also have a touch of flush on them as well.

Brand Manager Lee Baptiste said it was their wish to add some new innovations to this year’s competition among which were to create a colourful scene to enhance the usual stirring atmosphere and to give back to communities.

Winner of the overall event will receive $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Forms can be uplifted from Banks DIH Limited ‘Caesars Place’ Durban Street location or Referee Coordinator Wayne Griffith on 697-7777 or Three Peat Promotions Rawle Welch on tele: 688-1776 or Duncan Saul at Stabroek News.