Latest update October 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Oct 29, 2017 Sports 0

Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall among major entities on board

The big day has arrived and the place to be is the Rising Sun Rodeo arena. Thousands of

Some of the Vaqueros of the overseas and hinterland posses pose with some of the trophies up for grabs today.

fans are once again expected to throng to the famous Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice when the Rising Sun Rodeo Committee once again stages the much anticipated Rodeo action.
All of the visiting Vaqueros from overseas and hinterland Guyana has arrived as they seek to get acclimatize to the venue and conditions on the coast for the big day.
Preparations have been completed for the only coastland Rodeo activity in Guyana and the venue is in top shape.
After thrilling thousands last year with their pranks the famous trio of the clown, the joker and tamer will be back again this year. The famous trio was a hit at last year’s event with their taunts, pranks and daredevil moves as the bobbed and weaved between the wild animals.
Apart from the entertainers who are expected to dance and prance their way into the hearts of the fans, a number of new events and features are also expected to be part of the day’s event this year.
With this gearing up to be one of the biggest Rodeos held at the venue so far, a number of companies have come on board for the big day including Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall, Hablaw Meat Centre, Chester Fry Bush Lot West Coast, Rising Sun Cattle ranch among others.
According to organizer Fazal Habibulla, fans are being urged to come out in their numbers to be part of the action. Habibulla stated that he is pleased with the way things have progressed. The venue has been given a spruce up with more rails added and the old one replaced. The ground has also been graded and prepared for the day’s action.

Today’s Rodeo action promises much excitement.

With the anticipated excitement taking center stage once again, over 12 different activities in the various categories are slated to be staged and millions of dollars in prizes including cash, trophies and other memorabilia are up for the takings.
Among the events listed are steer roping, bare back bronco, male and female barrel race, wild cow milking, calf roping, wild bull riding, saddle bronco along with the Rodeo King competition and the popular Tug o War events. A number of other novelty events are also carded for the days programme included the Beer drinking competition.
The numbers of participants have increased significantly with the overseas contingent expected from Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela along with those from the far flung areas including Lethem, the Rupununi Savannahs and the Corentyne River areas already arrived.
The local posse will once again be led by the versatile veteran Fazal Habibulla and the Harcourt brothers from the West Berbice brigade, which makes up the bulk of the local entourage from the Abary, Mahaica and Mahaicony River areas and will be looking to defend their turf.
Persons can still contact Fazal Habibulla at Chester Fry Bush Lot West Coast Berbice on Telephone No 232-0232 or 657-7010 for any information. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for...

Oct 29, 2017

Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall among major entities on board The big day has arrived and the place to be is the Rising Sun Rodeo arena. Thousands of fans are once again expected to throng to the...
Read More
GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation prizes to be drawn

GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation...

Oct 29, 2017

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing …GDF on Top, SBG gets first win ever as event concludes tonight

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing...

Oct 29, 2017

Singh Travel Service sponsors U19 tourney in West Berbice

Singh Travel Service sponsors U19 tourney in West...

Oct 29, 2017

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun Day…Cycling added to today’s programme

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun...

Oct 29, 2017

Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

Oct 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]