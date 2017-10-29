Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall among major entities on board

The big day has arrived and the place to be is the Rising Sun Rodeo arena. Thousands of

fans are once again expected to throng to the famous Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice when the Rising Sun Rodeo Committee once again stages the much anticipated Rodeo action.

All of the visiting Vaqueros from overseas and hinterland Guyana has arrived as they seek to get acclimatize to the venue and conditions on the coast for the big day.

Preparations have been completed for the only coastland Rodeo activity in Guyana and the venue is in top shape.

After thrilling thousands last year with their pranks the famous trio of the clown, the joker and tamer will be back again this year. The famous trio was a hit at last year’s event with their taunts, pranks and daredevil moves as the bobbed and weaved between the wild animals.

Apart from the entertainers who are expected to dance and prance their way into the hearts of the fans, a number of new events and features are also expected to be part of the day’s event this year.

With this gearing up to be one of the biggest Rodeos held at the venue so far, a number of companies have come on board for the big day including Banks DIH Limited, Trophy Stall, Hablaw Meat Centre, Chester Fry Bush Lot West Coast, Rising Sun Cattle ranch among others.

According to organizer Fazal Habibulla, fans are being urged to come out in their numbers to be part of the action. Habibulla stated that he is pleased with the way things have progressed. The venue has been given a spruce up with more rails added and the old one replaced. The ground has also been graded and prepared for the day’s action.

With the anticipated excitement taking center stage once again, over 12 different activities in the various categories are slated to be staged and millions of dollars in prizes including cash, trophies and other memorabilia are up for the takings.

Among the events listed are steer roping, bare back bronco, male and female barrel race, wild cow milking, calf roping, wild bull riding, saddle bronco along with the Rodeo King competition and the popular Tug o War events. A number of other novelty events are also carded for the days programme included the Beer drinking competition.

The numbers of participants have increased significantly with the overseas contingent expected from Brazil, Suriname and Venezuela along with those from the far flung areas including Lethem, the Rupununi Savannahs and the Corentyne River areas already arrived.

The local posse will once again be led by the versatile veteran Fazal Habibulla and the Harcourt brothers from the West Berbice brigade, which makes up the bulk of the local entourage from the Abary, Mahaica and Mahaicony River areas and will be looking to defend their turf.

Persons can still contact Fazal Habibulla at Chester Fry Bush Lot West Coast Berbice on Telephone No 232-0232 or 657-7010 for any information. (Samuel Whyte)