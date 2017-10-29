Latest update October 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation prizes to be drawn

Oct 29, 2017 Sports 0

As the Guyana Cricket Board anticipates celebrating its 75thanniversary in 2018, the Board is hosting a grand raffle as part of its celebrations where there are several consolation prizes to be won leading up to the final drawing.
The second drawing will take place today at the Chetram Singh Center of Excellence, LBI, East Coast after the GCB’s Ordinary General Meeting. The first drawing took place in April during the West Indies vs. Pakistan match previously played at the Guyana National Stadium-Providence.
The results from the first drawing are as follow:
Hampers #0293, 0481, 11614, 9835; 9895
Trip to Baganara Resort: #11858
So far, only one food hamper donated by Carib Foods has been claimed. The cost of raffle tickets are only $200 and can be purchased at several outlets country wide.

More in this category

Sports

Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for Rising Sun Rodeo today

Skills, Spills and thrills expected as overseas vaqueros arrive for...

Oct 29, 2017

Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall among major entities on board The big day has arrived and the place to be is the Rising Sun Rodeo arena. Thousands of fans are once again expected to throng to the...
Read More
GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation prizes to be drawn

GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation...

Oct 29, 2017

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing …GDF on Top, SBG gets first win ever as event concludes tonight

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing...

Oct 29, 2017

Singh Travel Service sponsors U19 tourney in West Berbice

Singh Travel Service sponsors U19 tourney in West...

Oct 29, 2017

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun Day…Cycling added to today’s programme

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports / Family Fun...

Oct 29, 2017

Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

Guyana Open Golf tourney promises to be exciting

Oct 29, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]