GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation prizes to be drawn

As the Guyana Cricket Board anticipates celebrating its 75thanniversary in 2018, the Board is hosting a grand raffle as part of its celebrations where there are several consolation prizes to be won leading up to the final drawing.

The second drawing will take place today at the Chetram Singh Center of Excellence, LBI, East Coast after the GCB’s Ordinary General Meeting. The first drawing took place in April during the West Indies vs. Pakistan match previously played at the Guyana National Stadium-Providence.

The results from the first drawing are as follow:

Hampers #0293, 0481, 11614, 9835; 9895

Trip to Baganara Resort: #11858

So far, only one food hamper donated by Carib Foods has been claimed. The cost of raffle tickets are only $200 and can be purchased at several outlets country wide.