GCB’s 75th Anniversary Raffle consolation prizes to be drawn

Latest update October 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
As the Guyana Cricket Board anticipates celebrating its 75thanniversary in 2018, the Board is hosting a grand raffle as part of its celebrations where there are several consolation prizes to be won leading up to the final drawing.
The second drawing will take place today at the Chetram Singh Center of Excellence, LBI, East Coast after the GCB’s Ordinary General Meeting. The first drawing took place in April during the West Indies vs. Pakistan match previously played at the Guyana National Stadium-Providence.
The results from the first drawing are as follow:
Hampers #0293, 0481, 11614, 9835; 9895
Trip to Baganara Resort: #11858
So far, only one food hamper donated by Carib Foods has been claimed. The cost of raffle tickets are only $200 and can be purchased at several outlets country wide.
Oct 29, 2017Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall among major entities on board The big day has arrived and the place to be is the Rising Sun Rodeo arena. Thousands of fans are once again expected to throng to the...
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Go back to 1926 with the birth of the Popular Party, right through to the formation of the Political Affairs Committee which... more
Teachers, nurses, and police ranks need to be treated differently from the rest of the public service. These three sectors... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]