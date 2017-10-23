Persaud and Braithwaite leaves for CSF C/ships in Australia

Dress rehearsal for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Reigning Caribbean’s Individual champion, Mahendra Persaud and another of the Caribbean’s top shots, Lennox Braithwaite will leave Guyana today destined for the Gold Coast, Queensland Australia where they will be competing at the Commonwealth Shooting Federation (CSF) Championships.

Competition would be held at the same venue for next April’s XX1 Commonwealth Games,the Belmont Shooting Centre, Brisbane; this event being a dress rehearsal (test event) from October 27 – November 7, next.

Both Persaud and Braithwaite enjoyed a fabulous time at the just concluded Guyana National Rifle Association 150th Anniversary Shoot which was held concurrently with the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Caribbean Championships at the newly constructed Timehri Ranges.

The duo’s participation at this event has been made possible through the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) which has been supporting their strategic progress leading up to next year’s big event.

Persaud informed that a training programme would have been submitted to the GOA some time ago and the association has been funding their participating at selected events. Also contributing towards Persaud’s and Braithwaite’s participation is Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. which is owned and managed by Harold Hopkinson (CEO).