RHTY&SC Busta Champion of Champions bowls off today

To be played over three weekends

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS, Busta Champion of Champions Softball Cricket Tournament would bowl off today at the Area ‘H’ Ground. The tournament would be the 14th Edition of the Busta Tournament but would be played on the Softball format due to the problems currently affecting the Berbice Cricket Board. Sixteen teams would be participating in the tournament which is solely sponsored by the Guyana Beverage Company under its popular Busta brand.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, Vice President Mark Papannah, Organising Secretary Keith Hicks and Asst Organising Secretary Rabindranauth Kissoonlall of the RHTY&SC Cricket Development Committee would be the persons responsible for organising the tournament which would be played over three weekends. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for the 29th October, while the quarterfinals would be played at the Area ‘H’ Ground on the 22nd October, 2017. Foster stated that the first round of matches would be played 5-Overs per side, the quarterfinals 8-Overs per side, while the semifinals would be 10-Overs per side and only round hand bowling would be allowed. Teams would be required to be present at the venue for 08.30 hours for the first round and at 10.00 hours for the second round and Grand Finals.

Among the teams that would be playing in the tournament are Hard Knock, Terry Grocery, Jai Hind, Grill Master, Sham Grocery, Sparta, Shamie Grocery, Rising Star, Letter Kenny, M. Ali & Son Super 95, Fyrish, Rose Hall Town, Toopoo and Set Up.

The winning team would take home $150,000 and the Busta Trophy, the first Runner-up $75,000 and 3rd Place $50,000.

This would be the third major Softball event in the last three months to be organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club following the Patron’s Green Economy Trophy and the Naeem Nasir Memorial Cup.