Sawpit CC claim WDCA T20 Title

Sawpit Cricket Club emerged champions of the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) T20 tournament for the first time following four-wicket victory over Zeeburg in the final which was contested on Sunday at Joe Vieira Park, West Bank Demerara.

Zeeburg took first strike and were pegged back by some accurate bowling from Imran Khan and were sent packing for 89 in 14 overs. Balbinder Shivpersaud hit three fours and two sixes in the top score of 33 while Medha Dhanpaul made 15; Khan finished with 4-25.

Sawpit CC responded with 92-6 in 14 overs. Man -of-the-match Khan and Ganesh Puran made 16 each; Timur Mohamed took 2-12 and Azad Azim 2-23.

Meten Meer Zorg ‘A’ defeated Rising Stars Sports Club by 16 runs in the third place playoff which was reduced to 15 overs due to rain. Meten Meer Zorg’ ‘A batted first and scored 110-8. Mahendra Nandkishore hit one four and five sixes in his 34 while Zaheer Haniff made 14.

Nickos Major picked up 3-16 and Marvin Cheong 2-22. Rising Stars were bowled out for 94 in 14 overs in reply. Major made 32 (4×6) while Rohan Deonarine grabbed 4-7, Haniff and Harry Persaud had 2-16 each.

Sawpit received a trophy and $100,000 and Zeeburg took home a trophy and $50,000. Chairman of the WDCA Competition Committee Omar Hussain congratulated Sawpit and encouraged the players to strive for greater heights.

Hussain indicated that they will be shortly commencing tournaments for Under-15, 19 and Senior players.