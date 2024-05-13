Man found with gun and ammo

Latest update May 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – On Sunday 12, 2024, at about 12:30 hours, acting on information received, ranks went to a home at West Minister, West Bank Demerara where they found a firearm and matching ammunition.
Police said in a press release that upon arrival at the house on Sunday, they contacted a 31-year-old mill operator. He was told of the information police was in receipt of and asked whether he was the holder of a firearm licence, and he answered “No”.
As a result, he was asked where was the firearm it is alleged he had in his possession and he took the ranks to his bedroom, where a black CZ Kansas City firearm with serial # B992438, one magazine and fourteen (14) rounds of ammunition were found under a bed. He was told the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested. The firearm was retrieved and he was escorted to Parfaite Harmonie Police Station along with the suspected firearm and ammunition. On arrival at the station, the firearm was further inspected in his presence and was later initialed, sealed, and lodged. The suspect remains in custody.
Listen how to run an oil country
May 13, 2024GCB T10 Blast Semi-finals… Kaieteur Sports – The semi-finals of the GCB T10 Blast will get underway today, barring inclement weather as the final four teams look to book spots in the...
May 13, 2024
May 13, 2024
May 13, 2024
May 13, 2024
May 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – The PPP is engaging in myth-making in seeking to perpetuate the narrative that it is now an ideologically... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Is it ever justifiable for journalism to fan the flames of geopolitical tension? This question arises... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]