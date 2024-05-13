Man found with gun and ammo

Kaieteur News – On Sunday 12, 2024, at about 12:30 hours, acting on information received, ranks went to a home at West Minister, West Bank Demerara where they found a firearm and matching ammunition.

Police said in a press release that upon arrival at the house on Sunday, they contacted a 31-year-old mill operator. He was told of the information police was in receipt of and asked whether he was the holder of a firearm licence, and he answered “No”.

As a result, he was asked where was the firearm it is alleged he had in his possession and he took the ranks to his bedroom, where a black CZ Kansas City firearm with serial # B992438, one magazine and fourteen (14) rounds of ammunition were found under a bed. He was told the offence committed, cautioned, and arrested. The firearm was retrieved and he was escorted to Parfaite Harmonie Police Station along with the suspected firearm and ammunition. On arrival at the station, the firearm was further inspected in his presence and was later initialed, sealed, and lodged. The suspect remains in custody.