Police probe deaths of man and woman

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in separate incidents over the weekend.

According to a police press release on Sunday, about 08:17hrs, a party of policemen who were on anti-crime patrol duties received information that there was a body lying motionless, faced downward in a yard at Lot 207 Alexander Street, Georgetown.

Upon arrival, the ranks observed the body of a female clad in a pink dress. The body was identified by a neighbour to be Blaire Douglas, age 75-year-old. It was disclosed that Douglas resided alone and suffered from hypertension. She was last seen alive on May 11, 2024, at about 11:00hrs at home. The Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned, and Douglas was pronounced dead by a doctor from Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The body was examined, but no marks of violence were seen. Douglas’ body was then escorted to the Memorial Garden mortuary, awaiting post-mortem examination.

In another case, police said a death report was made to police in Regional Division 4 ‘C’ on Saturday of Daneshwar Sawh called Derrick a mechanic who died sometime between May 09 and May 11, 2024 and at River View Unity Mahaica, East Coast. Reports are that the deceased was an alcoholic and lived alone at the above-mentioned address and would do mechanical work around the neighbouring villages.

On May 09, 2024, at about 10:00hrs, Sawh was last seen alive by Bharrat Bhinauth, whom he was doing mechanical work for. He thereafter left for his home and did not return to complete the work. As a result, the following day, about at 11.00hrs, Bhinauth visited Sawh’s home and saw him lying on his bed. He called out to him several times but got no response and he assumed he was drunk and went away.

On May 11, 2024, at about 09:00hrs, Bhinauth returned to Sawh’s home to get him to complete fixing his car and found him lying in the same position on his bed, and he appeared motionless. As a result, a report was made to the police. The police visited and the scene was photographed and processed by a “Crime Scene’ examiner however due to the decomposed state of the body, it was not possible to determine whether the body bore marks of violence. Sawh’s body was later escorted to the Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.