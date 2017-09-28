Latest update September 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Ravi Ramkumar heads Mt Sinai Cricket Club

Sep 28, 2017

– Director of Sports hands over cricket gears

Youth Leader Ravi Ramkumar was elected President of the Mt. Sinai Cricket Club on Sunday last during a special meeting of the newly reformed club. Forty members turned up for the Special Meeting which included Director of Sports Christopher Jones and his Deputy, Brian Joseph and was held at the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sports Drop In Centre in Angoy’s Avenue. A nine member Executive Committee was elected to administer the affairs of the Cricket Club which would at first concentrate on junior cricket at the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 levels and also at Second Division level.
Those elected were Ravi Ramkumar – President, Neil Rudder – Vice President, Akele Denhert – Secretary, Jaipersaud Hardeo – Treasurer, Pinky Arthur – Asst Secretary/Treasurer. The Committee Members are Carlton Sinclair, Troy Morrison, Shawn Taylor and Safraz Kassim. The Cricket Coach would be Carlton Sinclair, while Jaipersaud Hardeo and Neil Rudder would represent the Club at the Berbice Cricket Board level.
After being sworn into office, Ramkumar promised that his Executives would work hard to make the Mt. Sinai Cricket Club one of the best in Berbice and to also play a major role in getting youths to stay away from social ills. He expressed gratitude to the Mayor & Town Council of New Amsterdam and the Guyana Police Force ‘B’ Division for their efforts in getting the Club going after a period of being dormant. Vice President Neil Rudder, a retired Prison Officer, stated that he was delighted to serve the youths in his community and to make sure that the Club would be administered in the best interest of all its members. Cricket Coach Carlton Sinclair spoke widely on the importance of discipline and disclosed that only disciplined youths would be allowed to be a part of the Mt. Sinai Cricket Club.
Special Guest, Christopher Jones congratulated the newly elected Executive Committee and urged them to be role models to every member, to listen to the needs of members and to make sure that all clubs records are in order. The success of the Club would not depend on the Management alone but on the combined efforts of every member. He pledged the co-operation of the National Sports Commission and handed over a large quantity of cricket gears that includes pads, helmets, thigh pads and forearm guards to the President of the Club.
Jones also pleaded with the Club to get involved in more sports like basketball, volleyball and table tennis in an effort to involve more youths.

