GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s; Panthers maul Yamaha Caribs 39-0

Yamaha Caribs were finally able to field a team in the Bounty Farm Rugby 15s competition yesterday afternoon but the men dressed in yellow left the National Park Track and Field pitch in taters after running into a wounded and lethal Panthers unit.

Panthers which lost their first match of the season last Sunday to Pepsi Hornets, bounced back yesterday and completely outplayed Caribs in their first match of the tournament 39-0.

Six (6) players scored 1 try each for the purple outfitted Panthers, their captain, Rondell McArthur opened proceedings with the first try of the match, before Lancelot Adonis, Godfrey Broomes and Malcolm Rhodius took the score to 20-0 at half time.

On resumption of the game, Jacques Archibald got the ball rolling again with a try to take the score to 25 then Lloyd Anderson (7 points) and top scorer Godfrey Broomes (12 points) both followed up their second half tries with a conversion each.

This afternoon at 16:30hrs, Pepsi Hornets will match strength and endurance with the Guyana Defence Force Rugby Club in a much anticipated affair at the National Park Track and Field pitch.

(Calvin Chapman)