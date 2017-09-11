The Bike Shop on board Guinness Cage Indoor C/ship

Latest update September 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Bike Shop of Robb Street, Bourda became the latest entity to offer support for the inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship following confirmation, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at its location on Saturday.
The entity which was represented by Jamal Bentley handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Three Peat official Rawle Welch, who thanked him for the extension of goodwill. Managing Director Jude Bentley a former national cyclist was instrumental in confirming the support for the ongoing championship which has brought together thirty-two of the top futsal teams in what has already provided lots of exciting clashes and upsets.
Bentley’s entity has been a consistent supporter for sports and Saturday’s coming on board was just another example of such.
Sep 11, 2017By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Vnet Communications and Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop A partisan capacity crowd produced a sea of red at the Brain Lara...
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
There is something called “poetic justice” and because of the nature of the process, one has to apply the term correctly.... more
The happiest persons I know are never the wealthiest. My happiest friends are simply the ones that are more contented with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]