The Bike Shop on board Guinness Cage Indoor C/ship

The Bike Shop of Robb Street, Bourda became the latest entity to offer support for the inaugural Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship following confirmation, during a simple ceremony that was conducted at its location on Saturday.

The entity which was represented by Jamal Bentley handed over a cheque for an undisclosed sum to Three Peat official Rawle Welch, who thanked him for the extension of goodwill. Managing Director Jude Bentley a former national cyclist was instrumental in confirming the support for the ongoing championship which has brought together thirty-two of the top futsal teams in what has already provided lots of exciting clashes and upsets.

Bentley’s entity has been a consistent supporter for sports and Saturday’s coming on board was just another example of such.