Hero CPL T20 – Eliminator 1 Khan’s hat-trick, Ronchi’s masterful 70 power Warriors to win over Tallawahs

By Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Noble House Seafoods, Elegance Jewellery & Pawn Shop & Vnet Communications

Guyana Amazon Warriors moved one step closer to their first Hero CPL T20 title after trouncing the Jamaica Tallawahs by five wickets at the Brian Lara Academy early this morning. Thirty-nine-year-old Kumar Sangakkara, fashioned another high class unbeaten 57 from 38 balls with seven boundaries to spearhead the Tallawahs to 168-8. Lendl Simmons with 34 from 25 balls with five fours and Guyanese Trevon Griffith (20) offered support as 18-year-old Rashid Khan captured the first hat-trick in Hero CPL history to finish with 3-32.

Off-Spinner Steven Jacobs had 2-33 for the Warriors which galloped to 169-5 with 13 balls to spare to seal another memorable win. The win was crafted by a brutal 70 off 33 balls with five fours and five sixes from man-of-the-match Luke Ronchi and a shot-filled 23-ball 39 with five fours and two sixes from the tournament’s leading run scorer Jamaican Chadwick Walton as they guided the Warriors home with a blistering 67-run second wicket stand.

Assad Fudadin chipped in with an unbeaten 29 from 24 balls with two fours and two sixes as Mahmudulla took 3-25. The small crowd on hand saw the Warriors inserting the Tallawahs to bat on a well-manicured ground and good pitch at a venue about an hour’s drive from Port-Spain.

Simmons began with an edge for four off Tanvir and swept Veerasammy Permaul for four when he strayed on leg-stump before flicking Tanvir for another boundary. The Tallawahs began like a house on fire; with Simmons smashing Permaul for four off the first ball off his second over while Kennar Lewis took two more boundaries in an expensive over from the left- as Tallawahs devoured the bowlers before Emrit got rid of Lewis for 15 with three fours at 40-1 in 4.4 overs.

Simmons continued his shots while new batsman Griffith opened his account with a delightful pull off Emrit also joining the boundary spree.

Simmons latched onto Khan and dumped him for six over mid-wicket and punched him majestically for four past mid off to post the 50 in the first six overs before Jacobs removed him in the seventh over at 55-2.

Jacobs struck again in the same over when he removed Mahmudulla (3) four runs later before Griffith who soon skied a catch off Roshon Primus for wicket keeper Luke Ronchi to leave Tallawahs on 98-4 after 12 overs.

Andre McCarty (14) did not last long as Khan bowled him with a perfectly pitched delivery while Guyanese Jonathon Foo (0) and Rovman Powell (0) were bowled in similar fashion off successive balls to leave Tallawahs on 116-7 in 15 overs.

Khan is the second bowler for Guyana to claim a hat-trick in this format following Lennox Cush who achieved this twice during the Standford tournament. Santokie and his Skipper brought up the 150 in the 17th over before Santokie (12) was castled by a Yorker from Sohail Tanvir at 151-8 with 12 legal balls left.

Emrit bowled an excellent penultimate over which cost just five and Tanvir was tasked with bowling the final over. Sangakkara stroked him back past him for four to bring up his 39th T20 fifty and fourth in this year’s CPL before scooping him for four more to take his team to a challenging total and move to 375 runs and second behind Walton.

Walton began the run chase for the Warriors with a six off Santokie before smashing him for four as the first over cost 11 runs while Tanvir, again used as a pinch-hitter banged Santokie for four but was soon dismissed for seven by the left-arm pacer at 23-1 in three overs.

Ronchi blasted Mahmudulla for six while the pugnacious Walton clobbered Santokie for a couple of boundaries before Ronchi clipped him for four more and the Warriors fans were waving the Golden Arrow Head lustily as the 50 came up in the sixth over with a clip off his hip by Ronchi off Mohammed Sami.

Kesrick Williams was introduced and seemed still shell shocked from the pounding in Jamaica and was pulled for consecutive boundaries by Walton and again by Ronchi who joined in the runs spree as the over cost 18.

Powell was flicked for consecutive boundaries by Ronchi before being cut magnificently to the point boundary to finish an over which cost 19 before Walton fell to Mahmudulla at 90-2 in 8.1 overs.

Ronchi lofted Williams into the sparsely populated stand at extra cover before slapping him over point a murderous four to reach his second consecutive fifty from just 20 balls before Jason Mohammed (7) was caught and bowled by Mahmudulla at 112-3 off 11 overs.

Ronchi kept going and smashed Foo for a four and a six as Sangakkara seemed to be running out of ideas to stem the onslaught. Gajanand Singh sweep Mahmudulla for four but was by the off-spinner in the same over at 134-4 and Fudadin joined the well set Ronchi who played for both Australia and New Zealand.

The bearded Fudadin lofted the expensive Williams over mid-wicket for six before bring up the 150 with a glorious straight drive for four before Ronchi was LBW to Sami but by then 15 were required from 24 balls. Fudadin square drove Sami for four and finished the contest emphatically with a six.

The Warriors face Knight Riders tonight in the second Eliminator with the winner advancing to Saturday’s final.

Scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 169 for 5 (Ronchi 70, Mahmudullah 3-25) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 168 for 8 (Sangakkara 57*, Rashid 3-32) by five wickets.