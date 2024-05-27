De Sky Is De Limit, But De Airport Seh Nah So

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys Seh, some things in Guyana just mek yuh scratch yuh head. Take de building regulations near de airports, fuh example. Now, every country got rules ’bout how high yuh could build near de flight path of planes. It ain’t rocket science—nobody want a skyscraper in de way when dem planes trying to land or in take-off trajectory. Simple, right? But nah, dis is Guyana, and nuttin’ simple here.

At Timehri and Ogle, dem man got strict rules, yuh know. At Ogle, dem even got an area where yuh can’t build nutting. Not even a chicken coop, much less a high-rise. De restrictions used to reach all de way to Better Hope. But dis is Guyana, where rules got more flexibility than a contortionist.

So, dem boys want to know, if de authorities checking fuh mek sure no high-rise buildings are in the path of dem planes. And if so, who give permission?

Yuh see, dem boys ain’t sure if de rules apply to everybody or just to some poor souls who ain’t got the right connections. Is there a special “High-Rise Exception Form” yuh can fill out?

Dem boys seh, maybe we need a map. One dat show exactly where yuh could build high and where yuh can’t. Maybe it could be colour-coded—green fuh “Go Ahead,” yellow fuh “Proceed with Caution,” and red fuh “Don’t Even Think ‘Bout It.”

At de end of de day, dem boys just curious. Are de rules more like guidelines? Or are we operating on a “build first, ask questions later” policy? Whatever de case, dem boys seh we better hope de pilots know ’bout these new high-rises. Otherwise, we might see some fancy landings on top of some fancy buildings.

So, till somebody could explain de mystery of de airport building regulations, dem boys will be here, scratching we head and watching de skyline grow taller and taller. Is Guyana—where de sky supposed to be de limit, but de airport authorities seh, “Not so fast, buddy.”

Talk half. Leff half.