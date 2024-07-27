Bar Association warns against threats to Judicial Officers

…says such action can result in imprisonment

Kaieteur News – The Bar Council of The Bar Association of Guyana on Wednesday warned against threats and personal attacks against judicial officers, especially on social media platforms.

“The Bar Council of The Bar Association in the premises wishes to remind and urge members of the public to exercise responsibility in making public statements touching and concerning the administration of justice, including judicial officers and thereby refrain from personal attacks, the use of threatening language which threaten the personal safety of judicial officers or otherwise and or making scandalous, inflammatory and unsubstantiated allegations against judicial officers,” the organisation stated in a press release.

According to the legal body, such persons can be found in contempt of court. “While the Judiciary is not immune from public expressions of concern and criticism, such right is not unfettered and must be exercised within the ambit of the law and governing legal principles; the breach of which could result in legal proceedings being instituted against such perpetrator(s) and where applicable punishable by imprisonment.”

Though President of the Bar Association, Attorney-at-Law Kamal Ramkarran said that the statement was not directed to a specific person, it should be noted that it was made days after social media personality and talk show host Makhail Rodrigues better known as the “Guyanese Critic” expressed dissatisfaction with a recent judgment handed down to him.

The High Court on July 18 ordered him to pay in excess of $52 million to businessman Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin for defamation following a default judgment rendered by Justice Nigel Niles.

Rodrigues during one of his morning shows aired on Facebook expressed dissatisfaction by posting a photograph of Justice Niles.

Pic filed as niles

Caption: Justice Nigel Niles

Pic filed as Critic

Caption:

Tags :

Lede: The Bar Council of The Bar Association of Guyana on Wednesday warned against threats and personal attacks against judicial officers, especially on social media platforms.

Key Focus: Bar Association warns against threats to Judicial Officers

…says such action can result in imprisonment