Construction worker remanded over Break and Enter and Larceny charge

Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A construction worker was on Thursday charged with Break and Enter and Larceny and remanded to prison when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court.
The accused, Navindra Nauth of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him. Nauth pleaded not guilty.
Nauth entered Ryan Niranjan’s Grove Housing Scheme home and allegedly stole $80,000, one gold ring valued at $150,000, one haversack valued at $6000, two decks of ‘Yugi Yo’ cards valued at $130,000, two Brazilian gold chains valued at $30,000 (total value of $396,000).
Nauth is scheduled to return to court on August 9, 2024.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 27, 2024Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith...
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – A frightening situation is developing. The law enforcement agencies have been seized a number of illegal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]