Construction worker remanded over Break and Enter and Larceny charge

Kaieteur News – A construction worker was on Thursday charged with Break and Enter and Larceny and remanded to prison when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Navindra Nauth of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman where the charge was read to him. Nauth pleaded not guilty.

Nauth entered Ryan Niranjan’s Grove Housing Scheme home and allegedly stole $80,000, one gold ring valued at $150,000, one haversack valued at $6000, two decks of ‘Yugi Yo’ cards valued at $130,000, two Brazilian gold chains valued at $30,000 (total value of $396,000).

Nauth is scheduled to return to court on August 9, 2024.