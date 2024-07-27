U.S. citizen on $800,000 bail for alleged gold smuggling

Latest update July 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 27, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old United States (U.S.) citizen was on Thursday granted $800,000 bail when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court to answer to a gold smuggling charge.
The accused, Ivan Anthony Scipio, whose local residence is on D’Urban Street, Georgetown appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer the charge which alleges that he attempted to smuggle $6,787,569 worth of gold out of Guyana. Scipio pleaded not guilty to the charge.
He was arrested on July 3 while he was attempting to leave Guyana on an outbound flight for New York. Reports are that he was carrying several pieces of jewellery and raw gold at the time of his arrest. The man failed to make a customs declaration and produce licences to export the gold.
As a result, Detectives from the Narcotics Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) along with officers from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), seized the gold jewellery and raw gold from Scipio.
Investigations revealed that Scipio has been allegedly involved in other gold smuggling activities. Police said that there is a link showing that he allegedly made several exports previously but was not caught.
Scipio was granted $800,000 bail with the condition that he reports to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on the last Friday of every month.
He is scheduled to return to court on August 19.
BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS
Jul 27, 2024Kaieteur News – Former table tennis player Edinho Lewis was on Friday placed on $1,350,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Faith...
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Jul 27, 2024
Kaieteur News – A frightening situation is developing. The law enforcement agencies have been seized a number of illegal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]