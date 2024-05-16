Wife, mother-in-law held over escape of prisoner

Latest update May 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 16, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The wife and mother-in-law of an inmate of Lusignan Prison who escaped on Tuesday evening have been taken into custody to assist the police with investigations.
Search efforts are ongoing as Jose Awad, the escaped individual remains on the run.
Kaieteur News reported on Wednesday that the inmate had escaped on Tuesday around 13:00h while working at the snackette in the compound of the Cecil Kilkenny Training School.
He was left unsupervised for a short period of time when he made good his escape. According to a statement released by the Guyana Prison Services (GPS), the Officer in charge at Lusignan Prison confirmed that Awad contacted his wife following his escape. The GPS added that the prison service and police force along with members of the joint services are working tirelessly to recapture the inmate.
