Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM
Oct 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 25-fireman has suffered a fractured skull and broken leg after he lost control of his motorcycle which collided with a car at North Road, Georgetown last Saturday.
The injured man has been identified as Ceresy David of Belmont Mahaicony. The other person involved in the accident was identified as 64-year-old Winston McRae, a security guard who resides at Lot 374 Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The police reported that David, the driver of motorcycle CN 6022, was traveling on North Road at a high speed when he lost control and collided with motorcar HB 744, which was stationary on the northern parapet of the road. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road and sustained injuries. David was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted in a serious condition. Police noted that Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage is being reviewed, as the investigations continue.
(Fireman suffered fracture skull after losing control of motorcycle)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 31, 2024– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- There’s a troubling headline I came across recently, and, trust me, it wasn’t “Meteorite... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]