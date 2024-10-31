(Fireman suffered fracture skull after losing control of motorcycle)

Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News- A 25-fireman has suffered a fractured skull and broken leg after he lost control of his motorcycle which collided with a car at North Road, Georgetown last Saturday.

The injured man has been identified as Ceresy David of Belmont Mahaicony. The other person involved in the accident was identified as 64-year-old Winston McRae, a security guard who resides at Lot 374 Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The police reported that David, the driver of motorcycle CN 6022, was traveling on North Road at a high speed when he lost control and collided with motorcar HB 744, which was stationary on the northern parapet of the road. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road and sustained injuries. David was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted in a serious condition. Police noted that Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage is being reviewed, as the investigations continue.

