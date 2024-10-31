Gov’t’s policies, investments reflect the triumph of ‘good over evil’ – President Ali

Kaieteur News- As Diwali festivities get underway in Guyana, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said the government is committed to the festival’s core message of ‘Good over Evil.’

He explained that government policies and programmes are designed to embody this principle and bring about positive change.

The president joined flocks of Guyanese for a vibrant Diwali Mahostav at the Leonora Track and Field Stadium on Monday. He underscored that generosity is a fundamental principle in order to build a society that is unified and prosperous. “It is only when you share and when you give that you can understand what constitutes building. We know how to give, because we never took away the Because we Care cash grant. We never closed the sugar industry,” he pointed out.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights represents the triumph of knowledge over ignorance, light over darkness, and good over evil. It symbolises the removal of doubt and negativity from our lives. The president noted that the principle of good over evil also inspires us to be empathetic towards others and to take concrete actions to alleviate their suffering. This collective effort ultimately leads to a more equitable and compassionate society.

“What we want in our country as a government, is that our people must hope. You can’t have goodness if you cannot hope for something better. The first element of achieving goodness is to have hope. And we have seen, over the last four years, we have not only restored hope, we have brought meaning to that hope,” he said.

The head of state highlighted tangible investments in healthcare, education, and democratic frameworks, emphasising that these essential services are no longer distant hopes but are now readily accessible to the people. President Ali further said that society can only grow on the foundations of several key principles, including freedom, spirituality and the rule of law. It is these very principles that his government assiduously embodies as it crafts comprehensive programmes and policies to uplift the lives of Guyanese.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, highlighted President Ali’s already indelible mark on Guyana’s history, underlining that unity and inclusivity remain at the forefront of his efforts. Recognising that in other portions of the world, persons are denied their fundamental right to practice their religion, the AG urged all in attendance not to take this freedom for granted. He assured that the PPP/C government will continue to make the necessary investments and implement policies to preserve the rights and cultures of Guyanese from all backgrounds.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag also delivered remarks at the celebration. She reminded of President Ali’s vision of uniting Guyanese. She further explained that Diwali aligns perfectly with this One Guyana platform. “We want to ensure that no matter what we do, humanity and prosperity comes first, and we want to ensure that the generations to come, our children, will be able to be in a Guyana that is unified and where we can play and work together,” she said. Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy, other cabinet ministers, regional officials, and members of the diplomatic corps were also in attendance. (DPI)

