Attempted murder case withdrawn as 6-year-old remains in critical condition

Kaieteur News- The case against Marlon Wilburg, also known as ‘Mice Man,’ who was accused of the attempted murder of six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave, was withdrawn during a hearing on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Wilburg’s lawyer, Clive Ford, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty on his behalf. Originally scheduled for reports, Police Prosecutor Williams informed the court that he had received a Fiat from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), instructing him to withdraw the case against Wilburg.

Consequently, Magistrate McGusty officially withdrew the case. Efforts by Kaieteur News to obtain a reason for the withdrawal from the DPP were unsuccessful. Jeremiah’s mother, Keisha Gustave, attended the hearing and expressed her dissatisfaction with the outcome. The only words the distraught mother was able to say to this publication was, “I aint feel pleased”, reflecting her frustration over the situation.

Wilburg had been remanded to prison on July 29, 2024, when he appeared in court. He and Odel Garnette, also known as “Crab,” are accused of shooting six-year-old Gustave in the head on July 9, 2024, at Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. The charge against Wilburg alleges that he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Gustave. He was arrested on July 26 and confessed to shooting the child during interrogation.

Garnette, whose last court appearance was on October 17, 2024, attributed the shooting to Wilburg, claiming, “This young man was shooting behind me and make Jeremiah get knock ma’am.” Despite his plea, Garnette was further remanded and is scheduled to appear again on November 6, 2024, for further proceedings.

Reports indicate that Jeremiah, a student at Smith’s Memorial Primary School, was sitting at his mother’s food stall when an altercation escalated, resulting in him being shot in the head. He was quickly transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he has undergone two surgeries thus far. As of now, it has been three months since Jeremiah was shot. He remains in serious condition in the Paediatric Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Photos shared with this publication show the child in a weakened state, unable to move without assistance and being fed through a tube.

Keisha described the toll this situation has taken on her life, stating that she has been unable to work due to her constant presence at the hospital. She also expressed concern about Jeremiah missing out on his education, emphasizing that he is only six years old.

