(Bandits flee after victim disarms them)

Kaieteur News- Two bandits on a black Honda XR motorcyle aborted their robbery plans at East Ruimveldt on Tuesday night after the victim managed to disarm one of them of his loaded .38 revolver.
The victim was reportedly sitting at a shop with his girlfriend when the bandits pulled up on their bike around 21:30hrs. The pillion rider armed with the revolver jumped off and walked up to the couple. Reports are that he pulled out the gun from his pants waist and dealt the gold miner one lash to the head while demanding that they handover their belongings but the victim defended himself with a cellphone. Police said the gold miner disarmed the bandit of his gun after pelting him (the bandit) to the face with his cell phone. The bandit then fled the scene with his accomplice. A police report was made and the bandit’s gun lodged. Investigations are ongoing.
