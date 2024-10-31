Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bandits flee after victim disarms them

Oct 31, 2024 News

Bandits flee after victim disarms them

Bandits flee after victim disarms them

Kaieteur News- Two bandits on a black Honda XR motorcyle aborted their robbery plans at East Ruimveldt on Tuesday night after the victim managed to disarm one of them of his loaded .38 revolver.

The victim was reportedly sitting at a shop with his girlfriend when the bandits pulled up on their bike around 21:30hrs. The pillion rider armed with the revolver jumped off and walked up to the couple. Reports are that he pulled out the gun from his pants waist and dealt the gold miner one lash to the head while demanding that they handover their belongings but the victim defended himself with a cellphone. Police said the gold miner disarmed the bandit of his gun after pelting him (the bandit) to the face with his cell phone. The bandit then fled the scene with his accomplice. A police report was made and the bandit’s gun lodged.  Investigations are ongoing.

(Bandits flee after victim disarms them)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Oct 31, 2024

– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Read More
Last word not yet said on irregularities Inter-Guyanese Games 2024 – de Ware Tijd

Last word not yet said on irregularities...

Oct 31, 2024

Shabazz departs

Shabazz departs

Oct 31, 2024

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Oct 31, 2024

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

Oct 31, 2024

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave...

Oct 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the next of kin?

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- There’s a troubling headline I came across recently, and, trust me, it wasn’t “Meteorite... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]