(Light and darkness)

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News- When oil came here, the lights went out all over Guyana. Look at Presidents Ali and Jagdeo. Dimness is what has overtaken their souls, purged whatever little light they may have once had. The oil should signify the bright light of prosperity for all Guyanese. Thick darkness has been the substitute; an evil wind moans over most Guyanese from the time oil has been found. I know it is difficult but try to think of the light that may be at the end of the long tunnel. Those who are frozen, unable to think, should use their imagination. When kept within proper limits, it expresses intangible faith. Guyanese need as much of that commodity [faith] as they can put their hands upon, if only to see them through their dark days. A solemn, profound Diwali holiday, fellow Guyanese: Hindus first, the rest accordingly.

When leaders have light in them – any kind of clean light – they are men inspired, afire with zeal for spreading that light to their fellows. They walk upright. Leaders do what is right. They hold their people’s interests tight. Is Dr. Ali still around, or did he take an extended holiday to shed some of the heavy darkness that fits like a second skin? Hear those plaintive voices crying in the night, Mr. Ali? It’s the sound of hungry, frightened children groaning amid the enveloping darkness. It is not GPL-induced. A function, a consequence, of pure economics plain and simple. Somebody dedicate, please, a candle (diya) in honour of the president. Anyone doing so would have lots of catching up with me, as I do so daily. Penetrate the impenetrable has been the plea repeatedly sent upstairs.

The responses have been unfailingly prompt. Oil in lavish quantities has been given. What’s the problem now? Leaders, is that right? So, leaders are about rottenness and darkness. What else is new in GT? Guyanese must sort that one out among themselves. Common on, folks, be reasonable. Guyanese have been given more than the entire world has received, which its own per capita calculation confirms. Stop fooling around Guyana, Guyanese must fix the troubles that they created by themselves. Get to it. Get them out of their high office. But, please, get out of my space, for there are other people who have not had so much generosity with natural gifts, and they are clamoring for attention. Bottom line, Guyanese: God is busy with other people. He is sick and tired of the same leadership problem perpetually coming out of Guyana. Unless Guyanese are serious about finding light, living in light, then they are wasting time. Diwali or no Diwali, citizens of this country cannot continue with the same rancid set of leaders and expect to emerge from their darkness. Can anyone see through Castrol engine oil? Well, that’s the reality, that’s the story of oil. When will locals come to their senses? When the oil arrived, the last light departed. From high places and all other levels. All of them! Check for a few principled, unselfish Guyanese and see how many result. Live with it; that’s the tradeoff. The smart set call it the oil curse. The first ones cursed are leaders; then the people for keeping them around (in any elected office).

Is former president Jagdeo still going around in circles, or has he decided to give the straight pathway a try? The last time there was any light in him, the Book of Genesis was still not in its formative stage: let there be light. When it did come, he was missed by a mile. If Bhar-rat Jagdeo is not a figure of supreme midnight thickness, then I am the Archbishop of Canterbury, a Grand Ayatollah, and Pandit Persaud all in one. His face has that graveyard look: frightened and frightening. I am. What was he before oil floated up in Guyana, if not a ranking angel of the twilight? How has he been since the oil gushed in a trickle, then a torrent? Most people need a candle to see their way to walk straight. Jagdeo needs a pair of pliers to help straighten his tongue, so that he can speak straight. Not the kind favoured by dentists, but those that have served mechanics well. We all have our challenges. The only man I know to date who takes his challenges and multiply them is Jagdeo. He arranged for the Americans to push out Granger. To complete the exercise, he then arranged for the Yankees to coronate Irfaan Ali on the throne. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. It is officially on Ali’s head, but Jagdeo’s tome is what has that dull and dismal pallor. It is the sign of a leader whose internals are riddled and wrenched by dark forces. In the instances of both esteemed brothers – Ali and Jagdeo – it is as Justice Akbar Khan so wisely said a long time ago: darkness added to darkness.

If there are Guyanese who think that $100,000 means light, start over. The blasted thing can’t even get started. Still, may the glorious light of Diwali shine on all Guyanese. Bhais Ali ad Jagdeo are included. Inner light empowers such a gracious mindset. Money doesn’t matter, Mr. Jagdeo. Nor oil.

