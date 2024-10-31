Sophia teen stabbed to death by 11-yr-old friend

Kaieteur News- A 13-year-old boy lost his life on Tuesday night, after he was stabbed by his 11-year-old friend, following an attack which the deceased had launched at the suspect’s 16-year-old brother during a heated argument at Cummings Park E Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

The dead teenager has been identified as, Kareem Durant, who was a student at Carmel Secondary School, and who resided at D Field Sophia, Georgetown. Police reported that the tragic murder occurred at 19:10h.

A report issued by police stated that the victim and the suspect were friends, who usually play together in the community. Prior to the incident, the suspect was reportedly sitting on a stock of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes, which are stored on the parapet at the side of his home, when Durant went up to him and pushed him off of the pipes. As a result, he fell to the ground and then went to his 16-year-old brother to inform him of what had transpired. The older brother then approached Durant in the presence of his smaller brother, where he enquired about the issue. However, an argument ensued and Durant left, but reportedly returned armed with a scissors, while in the company of another male.

“He (Durant) then approached the older brother of the suspect and dealt him a stab to his left side lower back,” Police reported. After seeing that, the 11-year-old brother pulled out a knife from his pants waist and dealt a stab wound to Durant in the region of his left side chest. Following that the victim then ran heading towards his home and collapsed on the parapet in front of his home.

Durant’s older brother 22-year-old Shawn Fletchman picked him up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police further reported.

Samples were taken, from what seems to appear to be spots of blood stains where Durant fell. One knife which is alleged to be the weapon used was recovered in a nearby trench in the vicinity of the scene. The pair of scissors was also recovered next to where the victim fell. Both the knife and the scissors were placed into evidence bags, marked, sealed, and lodged. The 11-year-old boy was arrested at the crime scene and escorted to Turkeyen Police Station in the company of his 58-year-old father. The body of the deceased is currently lying at GPHC mortuary, awaiting Post Mortem Examinations (PME). Investigations are ongoing.

