Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium

– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22

Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in preparation for his World Title Shot in February.

The fight card titled Sangre Malo/Bad Blood 2 is sanctioned by the Guyana Boxing Board of Control, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and promoted by Elton Dharry and Nexgen Global Promotions.

Joining Dharry will be journeyman Dexter Marques, internet sensation Laured Stewart and Guyana’s best Olympic boxer Keevin Allicock going up against tough competition from Trinidadian fighters.

The exciting card will feature four of the best professional boxers who have been the face of boxing in Guyana along with four top quality amateur fights.

Boxing fans will not want to miss this awesome lead-up fight and see Dharry in action as he prepares for his destiny- bringing home Guyana’s next World Title.

The action will kick off on Friday November 22 at the National Stadium, the only venue large enough to host a fight of this magnitude and will have a fantastic halftime show in between the bouts.

Don’t Miss this exciting night of boxing as the best fighters in Guyana showcase their talent on the biggest stage, surrounded by top quality entertainment and thousands of fans.

