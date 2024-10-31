Enmore man mistaken for thief abducted, brutally beaten

Kaieteur News- An Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man might be a victim of mistaken identity after he was abducted from his home on Sunday and severely beaten with a piece wood by six men who claimed that he is a thief.

Police had to be called in to rescue the man identified as 31-year-old Tola Rampersaud. Responding ranks managed to arrest two of the six beaters. One reportedly escaped from the police outpost while the other was released days later on station bail. Rampersaud remains fearful for his life and his family is demanding justice.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Rampersaud said that he was first attacked by the men around 04:00hrs on Sunday while he and a friend were returning home from birthday party in Hope West, Enmore. Rampersaud recalled that a grey car pulled up alongside them and a man inside confronted them reportedly saying, “Wha y’all looking fuh…? Fuh thief people thing, y’all a look fuh jump house!”

“Suh me seh, uncle a we na tief people thing and suh, a birthday party we been and a we a go home now,” Rampersaud claimed.

He said the man start to “cuss up” and he “cuss up” back the man. As things escalated Rampersaud reportedly threw his bicycle in front of the man’s car and they continued to quarrel with each other but then some men emerged from the dark. Rampersaud said that one of them had unleashed a pit bull dog on him and his friend as they attacked them. As they tried to escape, the man in the car attempted to run him over. “When he try fuh run me ova with the car, I find a steel bar like and throw it on he car windscreen”. Rampersaud claimed while recounting that they continue to run.

Amid the chaos, he lost his friend as they ran in different directions. Fearful for his life, Rampersaud reportedly sought refuge in some nearby bushes until “day clean”. At around 06:00hrs, he ran home and explained to his parents what happened. He is unsure if the men saw him running home but recalled that he was bathing when the men invaded. They reportedly broke open the bathroom door and dragged him out in the presence of his parents. Rampersaud said the men then placed him in a car where they assaulted him while driving to a house. When they arrived, the men began beating Rampersaud with a piece of wood for at least 20 minutes before police ranks from the Enmore Outpost came to his rescue.

Rampersaud’s father said that he was the one who went in search of the police to save his son’s life. “I had to leave the scene here at home while dem beating meh son and get into the Canter truck and drive out in me bare shorts (underwear) alone straight out to the Enmore Outpost and get the police”, the father said.

When police arrived, the men ran away but ranks managed to catch two of them, the driver of the car and his brother. Kaieteur News understands that at the outpost, one of the men jumped into another car and escaped. Rampersaud said he is not acquainted with any of the men. He added that while the men were beating him, they kept saying he is a thief. “But a tell dem, me nah a thief me never tek nobody thing or hold one of them”, Rampersaud claimed. Kaieteur News understands that two of the men are from Mon Repos, while the others involved are said to be their workers. Investigations are ongoing.

