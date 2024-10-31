One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy

…Questioned non-selection of its players for National T20 competition

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sport- Members of the Rose Hall Community Centre (RHCC), parents and supporters of the club are disappointed with the National Senior Selectors attached to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

Their bone of contention is the non-selection of any player of the club to participate in the ongoing Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) T20 cricket competition.

In a release from the club it stated that they wished to express their disappointment that no cricketers from the club were selected to play in the National T-20 tournament.

It stated that, “Our club over the past few years, have showed tremendous improvements in the department of youth cricket. The performances are there to speak for themselves. Apart from dominating a lot in youth cricket in Berbice. The club has been producing a lot of cricketers at the inter-county, national and international levels in both the male and female categories.”

It further stated that, “It is very unfortunate that six teams were selected to participate in the National T-20 league that requires three, U19 players in each squad a total of 18 U19 players and none were selected from the RHCC especially for either of the named Berbice squads.

Giving an account of some of their top junior players the club named Romario Ramdehol who finished as the leading wicket taker in the just concluded Regional U-17 tournament. While others with less prominent performance was selected.

The club is questioning the non-selection of prolific youth player Adrian Hetmyer, who participated in National Senior trials earlier this year but could not be selected even as an U-19 player. It referred to others of his age group who were selected.

National U17 pacer Devon Wharton was rated as one of the fastest bowlers in the recently concluded Regional U-17 competition. He was applauded for his steamy spells and his death bowling skills.

Raymond Vankenie was recently invited to trials to be a part of the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) squad and also has played in the Tobago T-10 league.

According to the release, the RHCC is currently in two countywide finals (U-19 and U-17) and is currently in the U-15 Semifinals.

The non-selection of the above mentioned players and many more leaves a lot of unanswered questions.

The RHCC is questioning, what more do our youngsters have to do to prove their worth?

How can these youngsters be dominating more than others and not given the fair opportunities?

Former first division all-rounder, prominent businessman and community activist Rafeek Kassim is one such person that is up in arms with the way things are being done.

Kassim is asking, “How can a club be showing the most improvement across the county and Country and cannot have at least one player getting a call up?”

He said that, “The attitude and high handed behavior of the national selectors needs to be explained and its time these persons be questioned for their actions. After all the GCB and its selectors does not operate in a vacuum. They have to answer to stake holders.”

(One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy)