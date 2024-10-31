Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Workshop held to eradicate child labour by 2025- Labour Ministry

Oct 31, 2024 News

Workshop held to eradicate child labour by 2025

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and Minister Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud during the workshop (Workshop held to eradicate child labour by 2025)

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, hosted a two-day training programme aimed at eradicating the worst forms of child labour and ending all child labour by 2025.

A press statement issued by the Labour Ministry highlighted that the workshop was held on October 28, and October 29, 2024 at the Regency Hotel, Hadfield Street, Georgetown.  The workshop focused on, “Partnering to Keep Children Safe.”

The workshop recorded over 60 employees from the Ministries of Labour, Human Services and Social Security, Home Affairs, and Education, along with other key stakeholders.

During the workshop, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton thanked all the participating agencies for supporting the Government’s commitment to eliminate child labour nationwide and provide a safe environment for children to thrive. “The minister emphasised that this initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, which aims to eradicate the worst forms of child labour and end all child labour by 2025,” the Ministry of Labour stated on their Facebook page.

Minister Hamilton emphasised that the ministry has undergone significant restructuring to protect workers’ and children’s rights while improving access to training and employment opportunities. He encouraged participants to work together on comprehensive policies that not only remove children from labour situations but also create pathways for skill development, fostering a supportive environment for every child.

“My hope is that through this workshop, we prepare a plan where every child rescued from a harmful situation has access to facilities where they can receive technical training to support themselves and their families,” Minister Hamilton said in the press statement. It was further underscored that, since August 2020, the Government of Guyana has taken steps to strengthen protocols with various government agencies, including revising labour laws through the Attorney General’s Chambers to hold employers accountable for child labour.

(Workshop held to eradicate child labour by 2025)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Boxing Champion Elton Dharry returns to the National Stadium 

Oct 31, 2024

– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Read More
Last word not yet said on irregularities Inter-Guyanese Games 2024 – de Ware Tijd

Last word not yet said on irregularities...

Oct 31, 2024

Shabazz departs

Shabazz departs

Oct 31, 2024

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden

Oct 31, 2024

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

The GFF in crisis, football on the decline

Oct 31, 2024

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave disappointments about selection policy

One of Guyana leading cricket clubs express grave...

Oct 31, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the next of kin?

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- There’s a troubling headline I came across recently, and, trust me, it wasn’t “Meteorite... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]