Workshop held to eradicate child labour by 2025- Labour Ministry

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, hosted a two-day training programme aimed at eradicating the worst forms of child labour and ending all child labour by 2025.

A press statement issued by the Labour Ministry highlighted that the workshop was held on October 28, and October 29, 2024 at the Regency Hotel, Hadfield Street, Georgetown. The workshop focused on, “Partnering to Keep Children Safe.”

The workshop recorded over 60 employees from the Ministries of Labour, Human Services and Social Security, Home Affairs, and Education, along with other key stakeholders.

During the workshop, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton thanked all the participating agencies for supporting the Government’s commitment to eliminate child labour nationwide and provide a safe environment for children to thrive. “The minister emphasised that this initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, which aims to eradicate the worst forms of child labour and end all child labour by 2025,” the Ministry of Labour stated on their Facebook page.

Minister Hamilton emphasised that the ministry has undergone significant restructuring to protect workers’ and children’s rights while improving access to training and employment opportunities. He encouraged participants to work together on comprehensive policies that not only remove children from labour situations but also create pathways for skill development, fostering a supportive environment for every child.

“My hope is that through this workshop, we prepare a plan where every child rescued from a harmful situation has access to facilities where they can receive technical training to support themselves and their families,” Minister Hamilton said in the press statement. It was further underscored that, since August 2020, the Government of Guyana has taken steps to strengthen protocols with various government agencies, including revising labour laws through the Attorney General’s Chambers to hold employers accountable for child labour.

(Workshop held to eradicate child labour by 2025)