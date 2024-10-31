(The GFF in crisis, football on the decline)

Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM
Oct 31, 2024 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sport- The ongoing saga of football development in Guyana is a deepening quagmire, entangled by the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) failure to implement effective programmes.
This failure has left the sport stagnant and prevented the nation’s talent from reaching its true potential. It’s not only a conundrum for football in Guyana; it’s a failure with lasting consequences, frustrating fans, alienating players, and stalling the growth of a sport that should be a national pride.
Under the watch of GFF president Wayne Forde, football in Guyana has actually digressed. Fewer leagues and tournaments are being played, stifling opportunities for young players and diminishing the competitive landscape.
Football is a powerful cultural and social force that unites people across backgrounds. Yet, the GFF’s continuous missteps are eroding that potential and corroding players’ and fans’ confidence.
I’ve been penning this column in Kaieteur News for over two years, and each piece on the state of football feels like a repetitive lament, because the GFF’s actions remain woefully inadequate.
It’s not just disappointing, it’s disheartening. Corporate Guyana, wary of associating with the GFF’s failing leadership, hesitates to sponsor tournaments. Football has taken a nose dive, and the Federation’s handling of the sport has become a cautionary tale on how to squander promise.
The GFF does receive a FIFA subvention, which undoubtedly has to stretch thin with the Golden Jaguars competing in various fixtures.
But what has the Federation accomplished with this funding?
The players who represent Guyana internationally continue to be let down, with contracts, wages, and conditions that are far below acceptable. As much as I recognize the challenges of running a national team on limited resources, it’s hard to ignore that many of the GFF’s issues are internal.
LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY IN THE GFF
The GFF is structured with a General Council, which is responsible for holding the executive body accountable. Yet, where is that accountability? This leadership has failed in almost every critical aspect of football development and transparency. Forde’s administration appears to make decisions without consulting key stakeholders, while critical issues are swept under the rug or misdirected.
Take, for instance, the case of Jamaal Shabazz, the Men’s National Team head coach.
Sources say his removal came after concerns arose within the Federation, though specific details were withheld from the public, leading to rampant speculation.
Shabazz’s alleged departure and the handling of his exit underscore the Federation’s lack of transparency. Rather than a clean, accountable decision, it feels like another scapegoat move, aimed at preserving appearances rather than addressing root issues.
MUTINY BREWING
Unsurprisingly, the players are reaching a breaking point. Many have reportedly written to the GFF president over owed wages and unresolved issues that the Federation seems unwilling to address. The upcoming matches against Barbados are crucial, but players have every right to demand fair compensation and respect, especially if they are expected to deliver on the field.
Forde, for his part, has stated publicly that “Ideally, we would like to have all of our domestic players on yearly contracts where they can make a decent earning from the programme, but the national team programme is not a programme that will give any player livelihood.”
“You cannot plan your life on the national team, the team will only play so many times a year. What the national team does, it gives you exposure,” Forde said, and while that sentiment is valid, it’s not enough.
As the GFF president, it’s his responsibility to provide opportunities and resources for players to thrive and this is where his administration has failed miserably. The national team should indeed be a stepping stone for local players to gain exposure, but without concrete support from the Federation, exposure alone is a hollow promise.
A DESPERATE NEED FOR CHANGE
What’s evident is that Guyana’s football community needs a reset. The Federation should host a town hall-style stakeholder meeting to hear from players, fans, corporate entities, and officials alike.
An open dialogue about the critical areas in football—transparency, player contracts, infrastructure, and league structure—is overdue. For too long, the Federation has operated without checks, and the time has come for the football community to demand answers.
Without urgent action, football in Guyana will remain locked in this tragic cycle. The GFF’s unwillingness to reform and communicate openly with its players, fans, and stakeholders’ risks alienating the very people who sustain the sport.
Football has the power to bring people together, inspire youth, and elevate Guyana’s reputation on the world stage. But that potential will stay unfulfilled if the GFF’s leadership doesn’t change course.
The time for polite suggestions has passed.
If the GFF truly values its players and fans, it must show it by prioritizing transparency, supporting its players, and rebuilding the trust it has lost.
For Guyana’s football to progress, the Federation itself must undergo a transformation, starting now.
The choice is clear: either evolve to serve the players and the nation, or be remembered as the leadership that failed one of Guyana’s greatest passion.
