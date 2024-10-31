Shabazz departs

-Trinidadian coach hints to GFF not honouring contractual obligations

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sport- Three years after returning for his fourth stint as Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars, Jamaal Shabazz has parted ways with the Guyana Football Federation’s flagship national programme.

On Monday, the Stabroek News broke the story of the Shabazz’s exit, crediting a source close to the Senior Men’s National programme. However, GFF president, Wayne Forde in an interview with the Newsroom, only pointed to an ongoing discussion with Shabazz regarding his tenure with the National team.

Yesterday, the GFF officially announced Shabazz’s departure, stating that they ended their contractual engagement with the Trinidadian as the Golden Jaguars Head Coach.

However, speaking with Kaieteur News from Trinidad and Tobago, Shabazz, while accepting the decision of the GFF to go in a new direction, said “The finer details of my package has not been finalized.”

“The GFF, with a hint of arrogance, has outline what they will put (in place), but this is not in keeping with the contract and fair play. Notwithstanding that small matter, I want to thank the GFF for the period that we worked together,” Shabazz proclaimed.

Shabazz returned to the helm of the Golden Jaguars in September of 2021, replacing Brazilian Marcio Maximo, who parted ways with the GFF after the Concacaf Gold Cup prelims in July 2021.

Shabazz was first appointed Guyana head coach from January 2005 to December 2008 and returned to the position from August 2011 to November 2012.

He then led the Golden Jaguars for 12 matches between January 2015 and October 2016 before returning three years ago and helped Guyana to an unbeaten run in League B of the CONCACAF Nations League, earning, for the first time, promotion to League A.

The GFF in its release stated that under Coach Shabazz’s leadership, the Golden Jaguars reached significant milestones that will resonate for years to come.

“His tenure saw the team earning promotion from League B to League A in the CONCACAF Nations League, among other achievements that have elevated Guyana’s football reputation regionally and internationally,” the GFF said.

They extended gratitude to Coach Shabazz for his dedication, professionalism, and tireless commitment to advancing Guyana’s football, adding, “His work has not only strengthened the national team but has also inspired countless young players and fans across the country.”

With Guyana set to play two crucial matches against Barbados in November for a chance to book its place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the GFF did not name an interim coach, only stating that they are “actively seeking new leadership to guide the Golden Jaguars towards achieving our established goals in the next phase of the programme.”

Meanwhile, Shabazz says he’s not saying “saying goodbye to Guyana.”

“I will continue to live and work in Guyana, and I intend to play a role in the social and political development of the country. I have children and Grandchildren in Guyana. I have Guyanese children and grandchildren in Guyana and Guyana is my home. I don’t have to be National coach for Guyana to be my home, because it already is,” the usually plain spoken Trinidadian coach said.

