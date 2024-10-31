Jagdeo meets with Chinese delegation to explore opportunities

Kaieteur News-A visiting delegation of Jiangsu Province of China, headed by Vice Governor Mr. Zhao Yan, paid a courtesy call to Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo recently.

They had a cordial meeting to explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in personnel exchanges, industries, education and vocational training among other fields between Jiangsu Province of China and Guyana.

According to information from the Chinese Embassy of Guyana, Jiangsu is among China’s wealthiest provinces, with the second-highest GDP and third-highest GDP per capita among Chinese mainland’s provincial-level regions in 2023. Over the last 31 years, Jiangsu Province of China has sent 20 medical teams to Guyana.

