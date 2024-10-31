Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM
Oct 31, 2024 News
Kaieteur News-A visiting delegation of Jiangsu Province of China, headed by Vice Governor Mr. Zhao Yan, paid a courtesy call to Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo recently.
They had a cordial meeting to explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in personnel exchanges, industries, education and vocational training among other fields between Jiangsu Province of China and Guyana.
According to information from the Chinese Embassy of Guyana, Jiangsu is among China’s wealthiest provinces, with the second-highest GDP and third-highest GDP per capita among Chinese mainland’s provincial-level regions in 2023. Over the last 31 years, Jiangsu Province of China has sent 20 medical teams to Guyana.
(Jagdeo meets with Chinese delegation to explore opportunities)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 31, 2024– BAD BLOOD 2 punches off November 22 Kaieteur Sport – Guyana’s boxing star, Elton Dharry, returns to action in Guyana on November 22 at the National Stadium in a featured bout in...
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
Oct 31, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- There’s a troubling headline I came across recently, and, trust me, it wasn’t “Meteorite... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]