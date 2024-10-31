Latest update October 31st, 2024 1:00 AM

Oct 31, 2024

Loreann Baptiste with Mark Wiltshire (c) and Shawn Davis display the first place trophy (Dominoes action set for Sunday in Linden)

Kaieteur Sport- Cho’s bar and Grill at 11 Burnham Drive, Wismar, Linden is set to come alive on Sunday when Mark Wiltshire in collaboration with Shawn Davis and the host, stage a dominoes competition starting from 13:00hrs.

Keen rivalry is expected as teams from Linden, Georgetown, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara and East Coast Demerara are set to battle for top honours with $200,000 being added to the pot.

Entrance fee is $15,000 and teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672, Davis on 622 7161 or Cho on 673 6453 for information relating to entry.

The first prize is being sponsored by Cho’s bar and Grill.

